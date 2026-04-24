Recently, DJI revealed that it is launching a new series of drones called the Lito 1 and Lito X1. And true to its word, the company has taken the wraps off the devices. Marketed as beginner-friendly and easy to use, the lineup sits somewhere between the Mini 4K and Mini 5 Pro.

The duo features a light and compact build weighing roughly 249g. Other than that, the two models are quite similar. Some shared features include a 3-axis gimbal that supports 40-degree tilt recording, ActiveTrack, and O4 video transmission with a range of up to 15km. Both variants also get a flight time of up to 36 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery. This gets stretched to 52 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

That said, the X1 gets a few fancier features, since it’s the more premium option. Of course, this may not come as a surprise to those who have been keeping up with the leaks, but confirmation is always nice.

Lito 1

Starting with the more modest model, it gets a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with a 26.2mm equivalent f/1.8 lens. This camera can record 4K and FHD videos at 100fps. Additionally, there is a 2.7K vertical shooting mode, although this tops out at 60fps.

For safety, DJI has equipped the drone with an omnidirectional monocular vision system. This is backed up by an infrared sensor at the bottom. Furthermore, the drone can take off quickly in areas with weak satellite signals.

Lito X1

The Lito X1 packs a 48MP camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. This setup offers a 24mm equivalent f/1.7 lens and 82.1-degree field of view. With its larger sensor, users can expect better low-light performance compared to the Lito 1.

Other than that, the camera can record 4K videos at 100fps and FHD videos at 200fps. The same vertical shooting mode is also on board. Additionally, this model comes with HDR support, which its sibling lacks.

Another key distinction is internal storage. The Lito 1 does not come with this feature, so users will need to get a microSD card. Conversely, the Lito X1 packs 42GB of storage.

Beyond that, it gets a more advanced obstacle detection system. The drone features an omnidirectional monocular vision system with an infrared sensor, as well as forward-facing LiDAR.

Availability and pricing

Those interested in getting either of the drones can head over to the brand’s online stores, including Shopee and Lazada. As per the store listings, the Lito 1 has a starting price of RM1,189. Meanwhile, the Lito X1 is priced from RM1,479. As with the company’s other drones, customers can choose between different combo bundles, which include additional accessories depending on the price.

(Source: DJI Malaysia via Facebook)