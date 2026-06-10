The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is looking at MyDigital ID as a potential tool to help curb the growing number of online scam cases in Malaysia. Bukit Aman believes the digital identity platform could play a significant role in preventing fraud, particularly if it becomes widely adopted across banking and financial services.

Speaking during the #JanganKenaScam Bank Heroes Recognition Event 2026 today, Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said PDRM have held several engagement sessions with MyDigital ID representatives to discuss wider implementation of the platform within the financial sector. According to him, MyDigital ID could help reduce fraud by making it more difficult for scammers to impersonate victims or exploit stolen personal information.

Stronger Digital Identity Authentication To Prevent Fraud

Rusdi noted that MyDigital incorporates multiple security features that are difficult for criminal syndicates to replicate. He also highlighted that stronger digital identity authentication could become one of the mechanisms capable of preventing scams, particularly as fraudsters increasingly rely on manipulated or fabricated identities to gain access to financial accounts and services.

In essence, MyDigital ID integration could also help address the issue of mule accounts, which are commonly used by scammers to receive and transfer illicit funds. If integrated into account opening and other financial services, the platform could strengthen the link between individuals and their banking credentials, making it more difficult for criminals to create or exploit such accounts. While this may not stop every scam from occurring, it could potentially deter syndicates from moving and laundering stolen funds through banking systems.

Wider Adoption Still A Challenge

MyDigital ID has gradually become a requirement for accessing a growing number of government services and digital platforms, with further integrations expected over time. Recent examples include its adoption within selected telco applications, the MyGOV platform, the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), and even private-sector services such as YTL AI Labs’ IlmuChat. As of May this year, it is reported that approximately 12 million users in Malaysia have registered with MyDigital ID.

However, the government’s push for wider adoption has not been without challenges. A sizeable group of users remains unconvinced about the need for a national digital identity platform, particularly amid concerns surrounding data protection, cybersecurity and the centralisation of personal information within a single ecosystem. As MyDigital ID becomes increasingly integrated into everyday digital services, convincing the public that the platform is both secure and necessary may prove just as important as expanding its technical capabilities.

(Source: FMT)