By now, you’re probably already acquainted with MyDigital ID. The national digital identity platform is steadily being integrated into various online public services, replacing previous login methods. Soon, it will be the sole sign-on platform for the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) mobile app, MyNIISe.

In a statement, the Home Ministry announced that MyNIISe will use MyDigital ID as the sole login platform for Malaysians starting 15 January 2026. The statement went on to note that foreign travellers are unaffected by this change, as they will still be able to use existing login methods.

One system for everything

The ministry clarified that the implementation of MyDigital ID in this manner is part of the NIISe initiative. This initiative aims to accurately and securely verify user identity via the National Registration Department database, without storing any personal data.

Beyond that, it’s supposedly faster and more convenient for users, as it eliminates the need for multiple passwords. To prepare for this change, the ministry advised Malaysians aged 18 and above to download the MyDigital ID app.

Of course, the shift to MyDigital ID comes as no surprise. The government has been pushing for its adoption across multiple platforms, after all. Previously, the MyBayar PDRM app phased out other login systems. Other than that, the Road Transport Department is updating its MyJPJ app to only use MyDigital ID starting next month.

Modernising public services

The Home Ministry asserted that the integration of MyDigital ID with MyNIISe reflects the government’s commitment to modernising public services through digitalisation that is secure, efficient, and people-centric. This is aimed at increasing the user’s trust and comfort in matters relating to immigration.

Of course, the MyNIISe app is also relatively new. It was first introduced back in September at immigration checkpoints in Johor. As of 30 December last year, the app recorded 599,967 downloads and 287,258 registered users.

According to the Home Ministry, the app will be expanded in phases to other locations. Among these are Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, as well as airports in Bayan Lepas, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu.

(Source: KDN via Facebook)