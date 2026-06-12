The government is continuing its efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s digital identity ecosystem. As part of this push, MyDigital ID kiosks across the nation will be upgraded with a new layer of security.

In a recent statement, the National Security Council (NSC) declared that the upgrade will enable real-time facial biometric verification against the National Registration Department’s (NRD) database. This will be conducted during the registration process and is aimed at improving the accuracy of identity verification while mitigating the risk of identity misuse and unauthorised access.

Furthermore, existing users will be required to undergo periodic facial biometric re-verification. According to the NSC, this measure is to ensure the continued integrity and security of their digital identities.

As to when these changes will be rolling out, the council explained that the security enhancements will be implemented in phases at all MyDigital ID kiosks in the country. To facilitate the upgrades, maintenance works at the kiosks will be carried out from today, 12 June 2026, at 6AM until Sunday, 14 June 2026, at 6AM.

During this period, kiosk services will be unavailable. That said, users will still be able to register through their mobile devices. To do so, they must download the MyDigital ID app, which is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, as well as Huawei AppGallery.

The NSC’s statement also highlighted the increasing reliance on digital services by the public, businesses, and government agencies. Of course, this development comes with its set of risks. Online scams, identity impersonation, data theft and other cyber threats are a growing concern, necessitating proactive measures to protect digital identities. As MyDigital ID serves as a key component in the national digital identity ecosystem, it needs to keep up with the growing threats.

With this in mind, the NSC noted that this upgrade is the first step in a broader set of improvements. The council also assured that it will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies to coordinate security enhancement measures across various identity and identity verification platforms, including MyKad, to ensure Malaysians’ digital identities remain protected.

(Source: Majlis Keselamatan Negara via Facebook)