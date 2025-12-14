The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are warning the public about a new “silent call” scam, where fraudsters use artificial intelligence to mimic a victim’s voice and deceive their family members. The alert follows a viral TikTok video by Kuala Lumpur police explaining how the tactic works.

Cheras Commercial Crime Investigation Department officer Inspector Tai Yong Keong said victims often receive calls that appear connected but remain silent. When the recipient speaks first, even for three to five seconds, scammers can record the voice sample and use AI to replicate it convincingly.

@polis_kl 🎙️Podcast Polis KL – Cegah Sambil Sembang | Siri 21 🔍 Topik: Scammer – Scammer – Silent Call 📌 Part 1 kearahKLsejahtera keepKLsafe CegahSambilSembang PodcastPolisKL ♬ original sound – polis_kl – polis_kl

Once the voice is cloned, scammers may call a family member, posing as the victim and claiming to be in urgent trouble. By imitating tone and speech patterns, they create panic and pressure the listener to quickly transfer money into a third-party account.

Tai described the method as an evolution of impersonation scams, made more convincing by AI. He advised the public not to speak first when answering unknown calls and to hang up immediately if the caller does not identify themselves. He also urged families to verify any emergency money requests through alternative contact channels.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said police have not yet received confirmed reports of such AI voice recordings being used successfully in scams. Nevertheless, he cautioned the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal information, and verify suspicious calls through official channels.

(Source: Bernama / Polis_KL [TikTok])