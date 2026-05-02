YTL AI Labs has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MyDigital ID, formalising a partnership between the two companies. This collaboration aims to provide secure access to ILMUchat by integrating MyDigital ID as a login method for the platform.

This integration allows for a seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) experience for Malaysians, as it lets users access the homegrown AI chatbot without needing to create new credentials. Supervised by the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and monitored by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), MyDigital ID serves as a secure way to verify digital identities. The platform links directly to government databases without storing personal information.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chief Solutions Officer of YTL AI Labs Fadrizul Hasani highlighted how the move aligns with the government’s broader goal to build a secure digital infrastructure. “At YTL AI Labs, we believe that the true scalability of digital innovation rests on a foundation of trust,” he said. “We fully support the government’s vision to build a unified, safe, and interoperable digital ecosystem through MyDigital ID, enabling all Malaysians to use ILMUchat, Malaysia’s AI, seamlessly and securely.”

Back in March, the company released the public beta for ILMUchat. Made with Malaysians in mind, the chatbot was trained on local data and culture. Therefore, its answers are based on the Malaysian context. In addition to this, ILMUchat can understand and respond in the local vernacular. This knowledge extends to rojak and dialects like Kelantanese.

Of course, users need an account to access the AI chatbot. At the moment, the app requires you to sign up with an email address and a password. With MyDigital ID, users will be able to access ILMUchat with a single set of credentials. This eliminates the need for multiple passwords across different platforms, thus enhancing user convenience.

With this announcement, ILMUchat will be joining the growing list of services that integrate MyDigital ID. Previously, MyDigital ID partnered with 15 financial institutions, including banks and fintech companies.

(Source: YTL AI Labs press release)