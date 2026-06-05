The Ministry of Digital has announced that the MyGOV app will soon allow users to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 matches directly through the platform, adding an unexpected entertainment feature to what was originally conceived as a one-stop government services app. According to the ministry, Malaysians who have registered for MyDigital ID will be able to watch live World Cup matches on their mobile devices through the app alongside conventional streaming platforms.

While the announcement did not elaborate on the technical implementation, it is likely that the existing Live TV feature built into the MyGOV App will be used to deliver the broadcasts. Currently, the app already lets users watch several RTM channels, including TV1, TV2, Berita RTM, Sukan RTM, and Okey TV. The feature can be found by scrolling to the bottom of the application’s home screen, suggesting that the upcoming World Cup coverage may simply expand on the existing infrastructure.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of Digital revealed that the MyGOV App has now surpassed 2.2 million users since its launch in August 2025. The platform currently consolidates 51 government services from 19 agencies, bringing together functions that were previously spread across multiple standalone applications and portals.

Among the services that have gradually been integrated into the app are MySejahtera, MyJPJ, PriceCatcher, Portal Manfaat, and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR). The government says the phased approach is intended to simplify access to public services while improving overall digital readiness.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the MyGOV App reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to make digital services more accessible to Malaysians. He added that the platform will continue to receive improvements aimed at enhancing scalability, performance, and the overall user experience as more services are introduced.

All that said, it’s hard not to see this as another effort by the government to drive adoption of both the MyGOV app and, more importantly, MyDigital ID. The digital identity platform has gradually become a requirement for accessing several government services and applications, with more integrations expected over time. Even so, there remains a sizeable group of users who have yet to be convinced by the platform.

(Source: Ministry of Digital press release / official website)