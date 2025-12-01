Telecommunications companies across Malaysia have begun integrating MyDigital ID’s verification technology into their mobile applications starting today, introducing a nationwide upgrade to mobile number security. The initiative, supported by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and coordinated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aims to prevent scam calls, identity spoofing and fraud involving misused SIM numbers.

Under the rollout, telcos will introduce three components: verifying existing prepaid numbers, enforcing digital identity checks for new SIM registrations, and offering MyDigital ID as a secure sign-on for telco apps. Providers will adopt these features at different stages.

The prepaid verification process enables users to review all lines registered under their MyKad, reducing the risk of criminals activating numbers with stolen identification. New SIM purchases will require authentication via the telco’s app using MyDigital ID to prevent registrations using another person’s details. Customers may also log in to telco apps using MyDigital ID to minimise unauthorised access.

NACSA chief executive Ir Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin said the initiative is an important measure to stop criminals from exploiting unverified SIM cards. He added that the identity checks reference official government records maintained by the National Registration Department and support the national Cyber Security Strategy Plan 2025–2030.

Meanwhile, MyDigital ID chief executive officer Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim said 2.98 million scam calls were reported in 2024, nearly double the figure in 2023. He said verified digital identities can help reduce such cases while bolstering trust in digital services. He also clarified that MyDigital ID does not store personal data or track user activity, and only verifies identity when a user chooses to log in.

Members of the public are advised to check their respective telco providers’ websites for activation details. Authorities also remind the public that MyDigital ID functions as a digital credential to streamline online verification and does not replace the MyKad.

What This Means For Telco Customers

For users, the changes translate to stronger protection against fraudulent SIM registrations and unauthorised account access. Prepaid users will gain visibility over all numbers linked to their MyKad, and new SIM activation will require proper identity verification. Logging in with MyDigital ID will also give customers a more secure way to access their telco accounts without additional passwords.

Addressing Privacy and Data Concerns

MyDigital ID repeatedly stresses that the system does not monitor users or store new personal information. The platform only verifies identity when a user chooses to log in to a service. It does not track online activity, collect new data, or store personal information beyond what is necessary for verification.

“Our principle is simple: your data belongs to you, always,” Nik Hisham said. He also noted that the verification process only cross-checks with official government records held by the National Registration Department (JPN).

