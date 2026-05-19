Back in March, a report by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said that Sony was planning to halt the porting of its popular AAA single-player titles over to the PC. That’s no longer a rumour: the company’s PlayStation Studio Business CEO, Hermen Hulst, has confirmed that the news was indeed true.

Hulst reportedly confirmed the decision by PlayStation during a town hall at the start of the week, officially ending a 5-year long tryst with the PC gaming community. With that, “narrative single-player games” will no longer get cross-platform releases, with some casualties of the decision including Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, and last year’s sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei.

SCOOP: PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company's narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg's reporting from earlier this year.Original story from March: www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2026-05-18T18:47:45.020Z

Hulst’s message also confirms that, moving forward, Sony is making all of its narrative-driven single-player titles exclusive to the PlayStation 5, as well as the future PlayStation 6 console.

Then, as now, the decision only affects narrative single-player titles, with live service multiplayer titles being the exception. Makes sense, given how wildly popular Arrowhead Games’ Helldivers 2 has proven to be as a cross-platform title. To that end, online titles such as Marathon and Marvel Tokon will reportedly still release on multiple platforms.

Also, as we’ve previously reported, not all single-player titles will be console exclusive. Death Stranding 2 landed on PC on 19 March, while Kena: Scars of Kosmora will still be making its way to Steam as well, although no date was given. This is because the two titles are published by Sony PlayStation, but not developed by them.

Final Nail In The Coffin

While Hulst confirmed Sony PlayStation’s decision, he didn’t actually provide a substantial reason why. The same speculations still stand: One reason is that the narrative single-player titles didn’t sell as well on PC as they’d hoped, although that is arguable: the God of War series netted the company more than US$1 billion (~RM3.98 billion) in PC sales alone. In our eyes, this feels like Sony is cutting off a revenue stream unnecessarily, especially if its aim is to increase game revenue.

Another reason, according to Schreier’s sources says that there is a faction within PlayStation concerned that releasing their games on PC would hurt the console’s brand and sales of the PlayStation 5 and its successors. If one thing is clear, it’s that Sony’s current strategy remains unclear, muddled, and wishy-washy. Initially, it wanted to reach out to the broad gaming community on PC. Now, it’s decided to return to console exclusivity for single-player titles.

(Source: Bloomberg)