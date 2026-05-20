Just like clockwork, and as evidenced by earlier leaks, Sony is officially launching the 1000X The ColleXion, its latest premium wireless headphones. As a part of the brand’s 1000X series, these headphones are clearly designed to be a step above the current WH-1000XM6.

Again, to rehash what was already made known, 1000X The ColleXion features a premium, crafted metal headband, sporting an elegant matte sandblasted texture, contrasted by a glossy sheen. On the inside of the headband, soft faux leather that Sony claims took two years to develop. The final result is a clean, seamless design, although the metal headband is clearly a response to the brittle hinge of the WH-1000XM5 and 1000XM6.

The earcups of the 1000X The ColleXion have also been given a revamp, of sorts. They look more rounded and seamless (word of the day here), as do the control buttons around the edges. Specifically, they look more flush to the earcup, and for the Platinum model, the 3.5mm jack has a sleek metal rim around it, adding to the premium look.

As mentioned, soft faux leather makes for long-lasting comfort; the earcups of the 1000X The ColleXion adapt to the shape and contour of each person’s head, continuing the trend of Sony’s premium headphones. Oh, and the carrying case for them looks sick.

The main selling point of the 1000X The ColleXion is its audio performance. On the physical side, Sony says that each earcup is fitted with a unidirectional carbon composite, high-rigidity dome, allowing for clearer separation between instrument and vocals, as well as a more delicate high frequency and richer, wider soundstaging.

On the software side of things, Sony says that the 1000X The ColleXion features DSEE Ultimate with Edge AI, but more importantly, the headphones support an expanded 360 Reality Audio Upmix, or simply 360 Upmix. Specifically, it handles three modes: Music, Cinema, and Game.

The Sony 1000X The ColleXion are officially available starting today, and retails for RM2,799. As mentioned, the headphones are available in two colours: Platinum and Black.