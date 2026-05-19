TNG Digital has announced a new partnership with local Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Eastel, bringing the latter’s mobile connectivity services directly into the TNG eWallet app. Through the integration, users can now sign up for the MVNO’s prepaid plans, switch over their existing mobile numbers, manage their subscriptions, and reload plans without leaving the eWallet ecosystem.

According to the company, the collaboration is aimed at simplifying how Malaysians access essential digital services. With the new integration, TNG Digital and Eastel say users can now handle services such as SIM registration, number porting and mobile plan management alongside payments, rewards, financial tools and other everyday functions already available within TNG eWallet.

Who Is Eastel?

For the uninitiated, Eastel is a new MVNO owned by Anchor Communications Sdn Bhd. The company operates on U Mobile’s 5G and 4G infrastructure after being named the telco’s first wholesale access partner back in October of last year.

The MVNO primarily targets gig workers and content creators through large-data prepaid plans and an incentive-driven referral system. Most of its plans also support full hotspot sharing rather than limiting tethering access separately.

Eastel currently offers several prepaid plans with unlimited calls and varying high-speed data quotas. These include:

EZ35 – RM35 / 30 Days: The entry-level monthly plan comes with 200GB of high-speed data, including 100GB allocated for hotspot usage. Users also receive unlimited calls and 10 SMS messages.

EZ50 – RM50 / 30 Days: This plan increases the quota to 500GB with full hotspot support, alongside unlimited calls, 10 SMS messages, and 3GB of complimentary international roaming data.

EZ68 Plan – RM68 / 30 Days: Users receive 700GB of data with full hotspot support, unlimited calls, 10 SMS messages, and 5GB of roaming data.

EZ98 Plan – RM98 / 30 Days: The highest-tier plan includes 999GB of data, full hotspot access, unlimited calls, 10 SMS messages, and 10GB of roaming data.

EZ15 Plan – RM15 / 15 Days: For shorter-term usage, Eastel also offers a 15-day plan with 30GB of data, unlimited calls, and 5 SMS messages.

Additional perks include unused data carry-over support as well as complimentary roaming data in countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia on eligible plans. One-time purchase plans are also available via the MVNO’s official website.

Exclusive TNG eWallet Plans Start From RM25

Alongside the partnership, TNG Digital and Eastel are also introducing exclusive prepaid plans available only through TNG eWallet. The companies say these plans start from RM25 per month and are designed to offer high-speed connectivity without speed caps. Below is the complete list:

Cukup25 – RM25 / 30 Days: 100GB 5G/4G Internet, full hotspot, and unlimited calls.

Power35 – RM35 / 30 Days: 300GB 5G/4G Internet, full hotspot, and unlimited calls.

Mantap48 – RM48 / 30 Days: 600GB 5G/4G Internet, full hotspot, and unlimited calls.

The exclusive plans will also continue providing 5GB of basic internet access after the main quota has been exhausted. According to TNG Digital, this is intended to ensure users can still access essential services within TNG eWallet, including payments and financial tools, even after running out of high-speed data.

Launch Promo Offers Up To RM10 Cashback

To mark the launch, users who sign up or switch to the TNG eWallet exclusive Eastel plans through the platform’s mini program can receive cashback rewards of up to RM10. The promotion runs from 18 May until 18 July 2026 and is limited to the first 9,000 eligible transactions.

TNG Digital says cashback will be credited automatically into users’ eWallet accounts after completing an eligible transaction. Users can access the service by searching for “Eastel” through the app’s search bar.

(Source: TNG Digital press release / official FAQ page)