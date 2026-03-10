The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is still months away from its official debut, but the rumour mill has already started churning. Industry tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, has published what are said to be the first CAD-based renders of the upcoming foldable.

At first glance, the device looks almost identical to its predecessor. The overall design closely resembles the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with the same book-style foldable form factor and signature camera island on the back.

OK #FutureSquad… Here comes your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel11ProFold (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)! 😏 Once again, on behalf of my Friends over @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/VdbjUHibpL pic.twitter.com/IjGVMnrG2B — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 9, 2026

Same-Same, But Different

However, a few subtle changes appear in the leaked renders. The LED flash and microphone now sit within the pill-shaped protrusion of the camera island rather than outside it, while the area where the module meets the rear panel now curves slightly. As a result, the two oval cut-outs inside the camera island appear longer than before.

Another change concerns the phone’s thickness. According to the leak, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold measures 10.1mm when folded, down from the 10.8mm thickness of its predecessor. When unfolded, it is said to be 4.8mm thick, compared with 5.2mm previously.

No hardware specifications have been detailed just yet. However, like the rest of the upcoming Pixel 11 lineup, the foldable model is expected to run on Google’s next-generation Tensor G6 chipset.

The Pixel 11 series will presumably take place in August if history repeats itself. Apart from the Pro Fold, it is expected that a vanilla model, as well as Pro and Pro XL variants to launch alongside it. There’s also a budget-friendly “a” model, which is usually slated for a much later release. The current-gen Pixel 10a, for instance, was just launched recently in Malaysia this month.

A Recap Of Malaysia’s First Google Foldable Smartphone

Speaking of current-gen, here’s a recap of Google’s existing foldable smartphone in case you missed it: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold made its official debut in Malaysia in August 2025, marking the first time a Pixel foldable was sold locally. The device features a 6.4-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate, and runs on the Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It also carries a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

The foldable also packs a roughly 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Available since October 2025, the device is priced from RM7,999 in Malaysia. If you want a deeper look at how the foldable performs in daily use, be sure to check out our full review.

(Source: Onleaks / Android Headlines)