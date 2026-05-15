ASUS has just announced that it is opening for pre-order the XREAL R1 AR glasses globally. First shown off as part of its CES lineup, the brand says that the glasses have “undergone months of meticulous optimisation to deliver a refined, system-level experience built around ROG’s immersive gaming ecosystem”.

In case you missed it, the ASUS ROG XREAL R1 features 240Hz micro-OLED displays that give you a virtual 171-inch Full HD screen at 4 metres, plus a 57-degree field of view. The company said that this covers 95% of the viewing area. There’s also the option to bump up the resolution up to 4K, at the cost of being limited to 60 Hz instead.

Part of what makes the AR glasses tick is the X1 spatial computing chip, which helps deliver “native Three Degrees of Freedom (3DoF) support”. This also lets users adjust the virtual screen to be further or nearer, as well as larger or smaller, as well as anchor it in place.

The ASUS ROG XREAL R1 also features Electrochromatic Dimming, which allows its lenses to become transparent when the wearer looks away from an anchored screen. When looking at said screen, the glasses regain their tint, of which there are three levels to choose from. Built-in sound output is Bose-tuned for a better immersive audio experience.

Going back to its pre-order details, the international arm of the brand says that the ASUS ROG XREAL R1 is available to pre-order now, for a price of US$849 (~RM3,358). Shipping is noted to begin on 1 June. That being said, we reached out to local reps of the brand, who told us that it will only announce the availability of the AR glasses in the local market sometime in June. No specifics on the exact date, but that will be when we find out its local price as well.

(Source: ASUS)