If you have been keeping even a casual eye on DJI, you would know that the company is no longer just about drones and cameras. Sometime last year, the brand expanded into home appliances with the launch of its first robot vacuum, the DJI ROMO, in China. Now, half a year later, the device is making its way into the Malaysian market.

To quickly remind you, the vacuum comes in three variants: ROMO S, ROMO A, and ROMO P. However, the differences between them are mostly cosmetic.

In terms of design, the ROMO S features an all-white opaque finish for both the robot and its charging station. The ROMO A is largely similar, except the robot itself comes with a transparent top. The ROMO P takes things a step further by pairing the transparent robot with a clear charging station.

Like most robot vacuums today, the DJI ROMO is a two-in-one unit that can vacuum and mop simultaneously. It comes with dual anti-tangle roller brushes that are said to handle hair, dust, and larger debris with ease. The robot can also automatically wash its mop pads when it detects dirt buildup. There are also flexible side arms designed to help it clean tight corners more effectively.

Battery life is rated at up to three hours, with coverage of up to 178 square metres on a single charge. A full recharge takes about 2.5 hours. The unit is equipped with a 164ml water tank, and it can automatically adjust water output depending on the cleaning conditions.

One of its key highlights is the navigation system. The DJI ROMO uses two fisheye cameras alongside three wide-angle LiDAR sensors to map and move around its environment. According to DJI, this setup allows the robot to detect and avoid obstacles such as cables and slippers with up to 99.9% accuracy.

However, users can also remotely control the vacuum via their smartphones. According to DJI, this lets you use the robot to check on your home or even communicate with family members.

As mentioned, the DJI ROMO series is now available in Malaysia. The ROMO S is priced at RM3,999, the ROMO A at RM4,799, and the ROMO P at RM5,499. It can be purchased through DJI’s official Shopee store.

(Source: DJI [Facebook], [Shopee], Amanz)