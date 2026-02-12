Anker has announced via its eufy home appliance sub-brand the Robot Vacuum Omni C28 for the local market. This follows the pricier E25 that was launched locally last year. Like said model, the C28 can also mop your floor in addition to vacuum, capable of cleaning up all sorts of mess from your floors.

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 features what the brand calls its HydroJet Self-Clean Roller Mop to do just that. While it does its thing, it is also simultaneously cleaning the 27-cm roller mop with water being sprayed out at 10N via 24 ports. And to make sure it gives the floor a proper scrub, it has a downward pressure rated at 1kg. Naturally, the water used this way is collected and stored in a dedicated tank, to be emptied upon returning to its station.

On the vacuuming end of things, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 features a 15,000 Pa suction. This allows it to handle things ranging from hair to pet food, even on complicated surfaces like carpets. And while that’s being done, the DuoSpiral detangling brushes within the robot vacuum cleans off hair and fur off of the mop.

On that note, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 can lift itself up when it detects when it detects carpets and rugs, giving it a 10.8mm of clearance between the ground and the roller mop. Navigation is handled by what the brand calls its iPath 2.0 Laser Navigation tech which, as the name implies, uses LiDAR detection.

Upon returning to its station, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 empties its 3l bag of dust and dirt, as well as its dirty water tank, as it gets a refill of clean water. The station also washes and dries the mop, preparing it for its next duty cycle. The company claims that it can be left to its down devices this way for up to 75 days.

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 is now available for RM2,299. You can get it from the company’s official store on Lazada and Shopee.