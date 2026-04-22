DJI has expanded its lineup of smartphone gimbals with the launch of the Osmo Mobile 8P in China. As the name suggests, this model serves as the fancier sibling to the Osmo Mobile 8, which debuted internationally back in November. Naturally, there are a few notable upgrades alongside the familiar features.

In addition to the gimbal, the company announced a new wireless microphone. The Mic Mini 2 is the successor to the Mic Mini and will be launching in global markets as well. In fact, the brand has already teased its launch.

Osmo Mobile 8P

Starting with the smartphone gimbal, it gets 3-axis stabilisation and 360-degree pan rotation. Like the regular Osmo Mobile 8, it keeps the extension rod for low-angle shots. However, the built-in tripod can extend up to 82mm, up from the vanilla version’s 67mm. Aside from that, the unfolding radius is increased to 97mm from 77mm. Furthermore, the gimbal can accommodate more smartphones as it can fit devices measuring up to 11mm thick. In addition to this, the Osmo Mobile 8P now supports iOS, Android, and HarmonyOS screen mirroring while retaining Apple Watch support.

The main highlight of the Osmo Mobile 8P is the Osmo FrameTap detachable remote. Previously spotted in a leak, the miniscule module features a display and a joystick for easier operation. Users can frame and direct shots from a distance, as well as adjust the fill light for the new Multifunctional Module 2. Moreover, the module uses magnets to snap onto the gimbal.

DJI has equipped the gimbal with ActiveTrack 8.0, promising better subject recognition. According to the company, the gimbal can handle obstructions and fast shifts with ease, allowing it to better follow people, animals, and other objects in chaotic or busy scenes. Dual-lens tracking is also on board for seamless recording. As for battery life, it offers about 10 hours of use.

In China, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8P has a starting price of CNY899 (~RM520). At the moment, the company has yet to disclose details on a global launch. That said, the gimbal has already appeared on the SIRIM database, so we can expect it to head our way soon.

Mic Mini 2

The Mic Mini 2 comprises a receiver, two transmitters, as well as a charging case. Like its predecessor, the device is offered in different configurations, so customers can get just a single transmitter if they so choose. Also available is a set of multi-coloured magnetic faceplates for the transmitter, but this is an optional purchase.

Of course, these faceplates are the standout feature here. While the rest of the kit is decked out in neutral shades, the covers brighten up the mics with vibrant hues. The complete set of colours ranges from warm tints like hot pink and orange to cool tones like blue and lavender. Worth noting that there are black and white covers, but these are bundled with the transmitters by default.

Looks aside, the Mic Mini 2 retains many of the core specifications of its precursor, including 48 kHz 24-bit audio, the automatic clipping prevention feature, and two-level noise cancellation. That said, DJI has introduced three voice tone presets for convenience. The default setting allows for a more balanced sound. Meanwhile, the rich and bright modes emphasise the lows and highs respectively.

As for battery life, the transmitter has a maximum operating time of 11.5 hours, while the receiver can last for 10.5 hours. Combined with the charging case, users can get up to 48 hours of use. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same battery life as the original Mic Mini.

Price-wise, the DJI Mic Mini 2 starts from CNY179 (~RM103) for a single transmitter. With this in mind, however, the company is bringing the device to our shores next week. So, it won’t be a long wait until we have the pricing for the local market.

(Source: DJI [1], [2])