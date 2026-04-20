The new DJI Lito lineup will be debuting in just a few days, but that doesn’t stop the leaks from coming. Apparently, Canadian retailer Speedy Drone had listed the Lito X1 a little too early, revealing the drone’s spec sheet. The product page has already been taken down, but not before DroneXL managed to get a good look at all the details.

According to the leak, DJI is positioning the Lito X1 as an “all-around” vlog camera drone. It will reportedly weigh 249g and feature a 48MP camera. Apparently, this will be a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with a 24mm equivalent f/1.7 lens. Other than that, it will offer a 82.1-degree field of view.

On the subject of recording, the drone is expected to handle 4K video at 100fps, or FHD at 200fps. In addition to this, the listing mentioned a dedicated 2.7K vertical shooting mode. Meanwhile, the camera gimbal will reportedly be a 3-axis mechanical unit that can tilt up to 40 degrees.

Furthermore, the Lito X1 will allegedly use the DJI O4 transmission system with a range of up to 15km. With a flight time of around 36 minutes, the drone will apparently be able to travel as far as 21km. That said, the Battery Plus is expected to stretch its flight time to 52 minutes. This will allow it to attain a maximum distance of 32km.

For obstacle avoidance, the drone will supposedly come with an omnidirectional monocular vision system, forward-facing LiDAR, and a downward infrared sensor. Other leaked features include 42GB of internal storage.

While the premature listing was for the Lito X1, it also included a chart comparing the drone to the Lito 1. As such, we now have the specifications for both members of the lineup. Based on this chart, the Lito 1 will feature a 48MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. This setup will offer a 26.2mm f/1.8 lens with a 79-degree field of view.

Like the Lito X1, the Lito 1 will reportedly be able to record 4K video at 100fps. It will also supposedly come with the same vertical mode as well. However, it will apparently only be able to record FHD footage at 100fps. Overall, the two drones could be quite similar. However, it seems that the Lito 1 will be the beginner-friendly option. In any case, the specs indicate that these drones will serve as the spiritual successors to the brand’s Mini range.

It is worth noting that this is not the first set of leaks regarding the Lito series. Previously, seasoned tipster Igor Bogdanov shared images of the drones alongside their specifications. The details in Bogdanov’s posts do line up with the recent leak, so make of that what you will. With this in mind, the launch will be taking place on 23 April, so it won’t be a long wait until we have confirmation.

(Source: DroneXL, Igor Bogdanov via X [1], [2])