Logitech has announced new additions to what it calls its Signature Series of general productivity peripherals. These make up the new Signature Comfort line, which consists of two mice, and a keyboard-and-mouse combo. This are the M850 L and M840 L mice, and the MK880 combo.

Starting with the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L, this is described as a mouse with the brand’s “palm cushion design”. To describe it, think of mice with rubber grips that extend all the way to the back. Then, take that bit of plastic on the top flat part of the mouse that intersects with the rubber grip section, and put a layer of cushioning on top of that. The brand does not mention the material used in the cushion, but it is likely the same as what’s used in the keyboard, which we’ll get to later.

For better or worse though, the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L runs on AA batteries for its wireless mode. If this falls under the latter for you, the silver lining is that the company says there should be 24 months between each battery change. This applies to both Bluetooth LE connectivity, as well as when using the Logi Bolt USB Receiver.

The Mice Are Mostly Identical

Other items on the spec sheet include the company’s Pluto ONE sensor that gives it a range of 400 – 4,000 DPI, and six buttons in total including the DPI selector near the scroll wheel. Besides the two primary clickers, the other four are programmable. And that brings us to the Logitech Signature Comfort M840 L, which is essentially the same mouse as the M850 L, just without the palm cushion.

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus Combo MK880 is a bit of an odd one. A brand rep confirms that the mouse here is the M850 L mentioned above, but you can’t get this keyboard as a standalone peripheral. The keyboard is also external battery-powered, this time by two AAA batteries. This lasts about 50% longer, as it’s rated at 36 months. As before, it connects via Bluetooth LE and the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. The brand notes that it uses plunger keys, which are essentially membrane and scissor switch hybrids. Then there’s the non-removable “dual-foam palm rest”.

Per the international announcement, the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L costs US$49.99 (~RM199), while the M840 L is priced at US$39.99 (~RM159). The MK880 combo is tagged with US$99.99 (~RM398), which suggests that the keyboard costs just about as much as the mouse. The M850 L and the MK880 can also be obtained in the “for Business” deal for enterprise-grade material upgrades and support, but for a US$10 premium. The company rep mentioned earlier says that local pricing and availability details are coming soon, and we’ll let you know when we find out more.

(Source: Logitech [1], [2], [3], [4])