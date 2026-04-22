Coinciding with the arrival of its new smartphones, OPPO has also introduced a flagship smartwatch and a pair of earbuds. These are the Watch X3, which features a titanium case, and the Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds, which promises up to 40 hours of continuous audio playback.

Watch X3

We’ve already covered the watch in detail previously, so we’ll start with a quick recap of what it offers. For starters, the wearable has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 466 x 466 and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. As per the official website, the panel has a 2D sapphire crystal as a cover glass.

As mentioned previously, it features a titanium alloy case. It is also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance and can withstand up to 5ATM of pressure.

Under the hood, the Watch X3 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Keeping it running is a 646mAh battery, which is the company claims can last for up to five days of regular use or up to three days with heavier usage, while power saver mode extends this to as much as 16 days. It also supports VOOC Flash Charge, with 10 minutes of charging said to provide up to a day’s worth of use.

The watch also comes with a new array of sensors, including a glucose monitor. As such, it offers the usual health tracking features such as sleep monitoring, blood oxygen, heart rate, and cycle tracking, among others. It also supports a range of sports modes, including cycling, walking, skiing, and mountain climbing. Additionally, it also features Bluetooth 5.2, WLAN 2.4G/5G, and NFC.

In terms of design, it comes in Misty Titanium or Obsidian Black colourways. The former is paired with a hybrid watch strap, while the latter uses a fluororubber strap; both come with a stainless steel buckle.

Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds

The Enco Clip2 are OPPO Enco Clip2’s latest open-ear earbuds. Like many TWS of its kind, it features a cuff-like design that clips onto the outer ear.

For performance, the Enco Clip2 features a combination of 9mm and 11mm drivers on each earbud. The audio equipment is tuned by Dynaudio and comes with what OPPO calls a dual DAC system. It also supports LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs.

The website states that it features a dedicated AI call clarity NPU, paired with VPU-enhanced bone conduction and an AI large-model clear call algorithm. OPPO claims this helps effectively isolate environmental noise for clearer calls.

It also supports a range of touch controls. A quick tap can be used to activate the Gemini voice assistant, Spotify, or AI Translate, or even take a quick photo. Users can also swipe the sides of the earbuds to adjust volume.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 6.1 for a more stable connection. It also offers a 10-metre range and can connect to two devices simultaneously. As for battery life, the official website claims up to 9.5 hours on a single charge with AAC mode enabled, while the included charging case extends total usage to up to 40 hours.

As for design, OPPO says the buds feature a nitinol alloy strip for a more secure fit. It can allegedly withstand over 30,000 bends. Additionally, it has a dust and water resistance rating of IP55. The Enco Clip2 comes in two different colours: Slate Grey and Luminous Gold.

Pricing And Availability

Much like the phones, neither the Watch X3 nor the Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds are available on store shelves just yet. However, those interested can pre-order the devices now until 7 May.

Price-wise, the Misty Titanium variant is available for RM1,599, while the Obsidian Black version goes for RM1,499. Meanwhile, the Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds retail at RM799 regardless of colour. Pre-orders of any of the devices will come with an RM200 rebate, bringing the prices down to RM1,399, RM1,299, and RM599, respectively.

(Source: OPPO [Watch X3], [Enco Clips2 Open Earbuds])