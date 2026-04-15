OPPO launched the Watch X3 elsewhere alongside the Find N6 foldable flagship. Unfortunately, the same did not happen for the Malaysian market. If it’s any consolation, the company has recently teased a local launch for the smartwatch. Though sadly, it’s the kind that isn’t accompanied by much in terms of details.

The teaser doesn’t say much about the watch itself, though the visuals to represent what the company has teased before. But from the aforementioned launch overseas, we now know that the OPPO Watch X3 features aerospace-grade TC4 titanium for corrosion resistance. Its display is a 1.5-inch LTPO OLED 266 x 266 screen, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Underneath that is a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset.

Part of the previous teaser was what was described as a “bamboo strap”, despite looking like silicone straps with metal links. With the launch, it turns out that’s exactly what it is, with GSMArena describing it as bamboo joints instead.

Also previously teased was the lightness and thinness of the OPPO Watch X3, measuring in at 49.7g and 11.8mm respectively. This makes it 16% lighter and 6.4% thinner than its predecessor. But this did not come at a cost to its battery, as it still gets a 646 mAh pack that can let it last up to three days with heavy use. Lock it in standby mode, and it can lat up to 16 days. It also comes with an IP69 rating, plus a 5ATM water resistance rating.

For its features, the OPPO Watch X3 has an upgraded sensor suite that now features a glucose meter. Adding to that is a blood pressure monitor, ECG, blood oxygen and sleep quality readings for a pretty complete health monitoring set. It also tracks up to 100 workouts for the more active wearer. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-band WiFi plus 4G via eSIM.

Coming back to the Malaysian teaser though, OPPO did not say when exactly it’s launching the Watch X3. Instead, all we get is the usual “coming soon” that accompanies such teasers. For what it’s worth, judging its Chinese prices, it ranges from between CNY2,600 (~RM1,507) and CNY2,800 (~RM1,622). This would depend on if you get it with the standard rubber strap, or the bamboo joint one.

(Source: OPPO / Facebook, GSMArena)