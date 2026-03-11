OPPO has confirmed that it’s unveiling the Find N5 foldable phone on 17 March. But it looks like the phone won’t be alone on its debut stage. The company has also been teasing a Watch X3. And more recently, it has revealed that it will be sharing the same launch date. At least, it will do so for its own home market.

These come via the brand’s official account on Chinese social media Weibo. Attached to these teasers are some details about the OPPO Watch X3, including its weight and thinness. These are noted to be 49.7g and 11.8mm respectively, making it 16% lighter and 6.4% thinner than its predecessor.

Another detail is the titanium housing of the OPPO Watch X3, plus what is described as a bamboo strap. Thanks to the way they are coloured, they look like an interesting cross between a silicone strap and a metal link band. That being said, in a video on its product page, its length can be adjusted like the latter. Wrapping it up is an increasingly common IP69 rating, plus the pretty common MIL-STD-810H rating.

1 of 3 - +

From the brand’s posts on Weibo, the OPPO Watch X3 will be available in three colour options. Per machine translation, these are Universal Orange, Infinite Titanium and Gravity Black. While the shared launch date with the foldable looks to only be for its own home market, it’s unclear when the global counterpart will happen. That being said, the two sharing a launch date is not exactly new, as the same happened for their predecessor units last year.

(Source: OPPO [1], [2], [3], [4])