Before unveiling its flagship WF-1000XM6 earbuds, Sony first introduced the WF-LC900, better known as the LinkBuds Clip. Unlike previous LinkBuds models, these earbuds stand out with a unique clip form factor that attaches to the ear and delivers an open-ear audio experience.

However, the actual quality of this experience is subjective. The form factor alone suggests that these earbuds are tailored to a specific niche, and they may not meet the needs of every user. Given their asking price of RM899, though, they need to excel in fulfilling this niche role. But did they? Let’s find out.

What Am I Looking At?

Open earbuds, particularly the clip form factor, have gained a lot of traction in the TWS space in recent years. Crude as it may sound, these buds are living proof that Sony wants in on the trend. As the name suggests, the Sony LinkBuds Clip clips onto the wearer’s outer ear. For what it’s worth, it stays securely in place. However, if the fit feels uncomfortable, you can use the fitting cushions provided in the box.

In terms of design, the Sony LinkBuds Clip features two asymmetrically sized glossy plastic units connected by a matte-finished band. The larger unit houses the battery, while the smaller one contains the 10mm driver. Interestingly, the earbuds feature touch controls on both the band and the battery unit, a detail I will address later.

The LinkBuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and offer three different listening modes. The first is the standard mode for a regular open-ear experience. The second is Voice Boost, which amplifies the song’s volume while placing greater emphasis on the vocal track. Finally, there’s Sound Leakage Reduction mode, which reduces sound bleed.

Lastly, the buds offer music upscaling with DSEE and 360 Reality Audio. Though these features are available from March onwards, I have yet to receive the software update to test these features.

What’s Good About It?

Throughout my time using the Sony LinkBuds Clip, one of the standout features was its battery life. The buds live up to their promised nine hours of playback on a single charge and up to 37 hours with the included case. When charging, I had to wait slightly over an hour for a full charge, which isn’t too bad.

Despite their unorthodox shape, the Sony LinkBuds Clip was surprisingly comfortable on the ear. I never experienced discomfort, such as ear fatigue, that I typically get with regular earphones. Admittedly, I did have to adjust the buds a few times, but that’s largely because I’m not used to wearing this type of audio equipment. The audio units are particularly light, to the point that I sometimes forget they’re on my ears, even while exercising.

Speaking of exercise, the buds have an IPX4 rating, which is great for workouts or those caught off guard by unexpected rain. However, this rating does not justify swimming or showering with them on.

Outside of that, the buds managed to achieve their goal: allowing external sound to come in while you’re listening to music. In my view, the LinkBuds Clip is a sensible option for people who want to enjoy music privately while staying aware of their surroundings.

I was able to pay attention to my environment, whether crossing the road or taking the train. If I’m too lazy to remove my buds, I can simply lower the volume and have a pleasant conversation while still enjoying my music.

That said, if you genuinely want to shut people out, you can switch to Voice Boost mode. As mentioned earlier, it raises the volume, which works well when you want to drown out noise. I like the mode so much that it has become my default setting across all my devices. Additionally, it’s the only mode that allows me to hear the bass—more on that later.

The device also handles calls well, making conversations feel almost face-to-face, background noise included. Most people told me they could hear me clearly through the microphone, though a few mentioned that my voice occasionally sounded slightly crackly or muffled. However, the noise isolation chip in these buds is so good that many didn’t notice the sound of the LRT screeching past me during calls.

Moving on, the Sony Sound Connect app is easily one of the most intuitive third-party apps I’ve ever used. It allows me to seamlessly connect my various devices to the earbuds with hardly any hiccups. I also found the scene-based listening feature to add a new level of functionality and convenience. I could have it streaming a certain playlist while I’m in the office or a completely different one while walking home. The app is also smart enough to automatically lower the volume when I’m speaking to someone.

As for performance, despite its lean build, the LinkBuds Clip is capable of some sound staging. I can easily pinpoint where each instrument is when listening to The Eagles’ 1994 MTV Unplugged version of “Hotel California”. I can also hear the audience laughing and the distant clapping while listening to Bo Burnham’s “Left Brain, Right Brain”.

Believe it or not, the buds can also produce some bass. I can feel the drums thumping in my eardrums during the instrumental segments of “Jaws” by Sleep Token. Another example would be “Turn the Light Off” by Kato, though you could argue that the song is almost all bass. However, you’ll only notice this if you’re in a sufficiently quiet location. This leads me to my next point.

What’s The Catch?

Now, on to performance. These buds can sound overly bright at times. Using “Hotel California” as an example again, I found each guitar pluck a touch too sharp, enough to make me wince more than once.

As you might expect, the LinkBuds Clip struggles with sub-bass. Daft Punk’s “Doin’ It Right” sounds completely flat, losing the song’s signature thrum that can rattle your skull on proper equipment. Through these buds, that iconic thrum comes across as a lacklustre whimper.

These problems compound and become more apparent when I’m listening to Bo Burnham’s “All Eyes On Me”. What is normally a hypnotic song sounds painfully boring because the sub-bass hum throughout the track is easily overpowered by Bo’s very loud, digitally altered voice. I’m putting special emphasis on the “painful” part, as his maniacal laughter near the end of the song peaked so high that it felt like it was piercing my ears.

Moving on, I personally found the Sound Leakage Reduction mode almost unnecessary. Not only does this mode reduce playback volume, but it also distorts the audio. I swear, I’ve never heard Evan Call’s “Evolution of Magic” sound so flat; the lively flute and strings sounded like they were haphazardly compressed along with the bass.

The standard mode fared slightly better, but that’s the baseline. My issue with this mode is that I can easily distinguish the different equaliser settings from one another.

Since these are open earbuds, it should come as no surprise that the LinkBuds Clip offers little to no isolation from the outside world. There is no ANC feature; the closest thing you’re getting is the Voice Boost mode, and even then, it stands no chance against public transportation.

Moving on to the touch controls, the official instructions say you can tap the buds’ band or the battery to control audio playback or your on-device assistant. I’m bringing this up now because it didn’t work as well during my testing. Sometimes, it would register even the slightest adjustment as a multi-tap input or fail to detect it altogether, which is both confusing and frustrating.

The last point to discuss is the price. At RM899, these buds justify their cost in terms of engineering and are designed for a specific niche. However, the value doesn’t hold up when considering the issues mentioned above. As a result, I find them impractical as daily drivers, especially with cheaper alternatives that can meet the needs of the average user.

Should I Buy It?

As mentioned earlier, the Sony LinkBuds Clip caters to a specific niche, likely aimed at those who need to stay aware of their surroundings while still enjoying music. For what it’s worth, they’re comfortable to wear for long periods, and the 37-hour battery life is certainly impressive. Moreover, the third-party app is quite impressive, allowing me to seamlessly switch between different devices without a hitch. The ability to fine-tune it to detect when I’m heading to work or working out is the icing on the cake.

However, these buds are not suited for the everyday consumer, particularly those who commute regularly. The lack of ANC is a significant compromise that many will have to consider before buying. Not to mention, the dips in sound quality persist regardless of your EQ settings. When it comes to audio performance, there is no middle ground—you simply have to choose your preferred flavour of distortion.