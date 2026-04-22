OPPO previously said that it will launch the Find X9 Ultra on 21 April. And it did, at night local time. And alongside it is the X9s, which was previously teased as the X9s Pro. Either way, with the international launch, both devices have obtained their local price tags as well. They won’t be available until early May though, but are otherwise available for pre-order until then.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

Starting with the new top-of-the-line model, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra has a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, with up to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, but an absolute maximum of 144 Hz. There’s also a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top as well. Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as well as a 7,050 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

As you’d expect, the cameras of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is where things get interesting. The setup is a 200MP f/1.5 main + 200MP f/2.2 telephoto + 50MP f/2.0 + 50MP f/3.5 “ultra telephoto” combo. That last one features up to 10x optical zoom, which is not exactly treading new ground, but definitely a minority these days. This also features tech that the brand calls Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope structure. Which, as the name implies, reflects light five times in between the lens and the sensor, allowing for the 10x zoom while reducing the module length by 30%.

The pair of 200MP shooters get the Hasselblad stamp of approval, with the main unit using a 1/1.12-inch Sony LYTIA 901 sensor. As for the telephoto of the pair, this uses a 1/1.28-inch sensor instead.

It’s not just the hardware either, as the OPPO Find X9 Ultra features in its camera app what the company calls the New-Generation Hasselblad Master Mode. It features “an all-new imaging pipeline” that “bypasses the aggressive tone mapping typical of smartphones”. The result is more natural looking colours. The many cameras also allow you to shoot in 14mm, 23mm, 47mm, 70mm, 139mm and 230mm focal length equivalents.

And if all that is not enough, there’s the Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Kit, consisting of a case and a 300mm telephoto converter. It’s obviously a lot more substantial than the kit that was released with the Pro. In fact, it’s probably fairer to compare it to competitor vivo and the kit for the X300 Pro.

The front-facing camera here is a 50MP unit. On the software side of things, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra comes with ColorOS 16. And the entire package is wrapped in a body that sports IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings. You get two colour options, the poppy Canyon Orange and the lower profile Tundra Umber. You also get two memory and storage options. These are 12GB + 512GB, which costs RM6,799, and 16GB + 1TB, which costs RM7,799 instead.

OPPO Find X9s

Compared to the Ultra model, the OPPO Find X9s is a little bit more vanilla. It’s essentially the base model in the family given a slight adjustment. This features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, and a 7,025 mAh battery that supports up to 80W wired charging.

Cameras for the Find X9s is a triple 50MP combo, with apertures of f/1.8, f/2.0 and f/2.6 for the main, wide-angle and telephoto shooters respectively. For what it’s worth, that last one is capable of 3x optical zoom. In front, it gets a 32MP secondary unit. As with the Ultra model, it runs ColorOS 16, and shares the IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The OPPO Find X9s only has one RAM and storage config, which is 12GB and 512GB. With that, it also only has one price tag of RM3,899. You do get three colour options to make up for it, sort of. These are Midnight Grey, Sunset Orange and Lavender Sky.

As mentioned earlier, despite their available prices, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are not available immediately. That starts on 8 May, but until then, they are available for pre-order, with promos tied to that. For the Ultra, you can get the configuration with more memory and storage for the price of the one with less. For the X9s, you get a RM300 rebate, plus a gift box worth RM299.