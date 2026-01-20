While the star of today’s launch event may be the Huawei Mate X7, not to be forgotten is the selection of new wearables. Among these is the FreeClip 2, which serves as the brand’s latest open-ear earbuds. Along with the new buds, the company expanded its range of smartwatches with the Honma x Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro and Watch Ultimate Design.

FreeClip 2

As the successor to the original FreeClip, the FreeClip 2 boasts a few notable upgrades, particularly in terms of design. According to Huawei, the Airy C-bridge is 25% softer thanks to the use of liquid silicone. The buds are also lighter, weighing 5.1g. Rounding things off is an IP57 water resistance rating.

Moreover, the FreeClip 2 is equipped with 10.8mm dual diaphragm drivers paired with an AI processor. This allows for features like Adaptive Volume and Adaptive Voice Enhancement, which ensures crystal clear audio regardless of the environment. In addition to tap gestures, the buds support swipe gesture control, as well as motion controls.

Battery life also gets a slight boost. The FreeClip 2 reportedly offers up to nine hours of music playback with a single charge, up from the eight hours offered by the original. Naturally, the charging case supplies some extra juice, allowing the buds to last a maximum of 38 hours. The case itself also gets a narrower and lighter design.

Available in Blue, White, and Black colourways, the FreeClip 2 retails for RM749. At the moment, though, the company is offering the buds at for RM699 after a RM50 rebate. Those interested can head over to any Huawei experience store. Alternatively, the audio accessory is available online via the official website, as well as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Honma x Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro

The Honma x Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is pretty much what it says on the tin: a version of the Watch GT 6 Pro smartwatch made in collaboration with luxury golf brand Honma. Naturally, one of the highlights of this model is its design, featuring custom watch faces with the Honma branding. It also comes in a gift box that includes a golf ball, a ball marker, and a divot tool.

Other than that, the watch shares the same specifications as the regular Watch GT 6 Pro, with some additional golf-specific features. To recap, the wearable sports a 1.47-inch 466 x 466 AMOLED screen, an IP69 rating, and the usual array of health tracking tools with the Huawei TruSense system.

As for the aforementioned golf features, this model includes Green Slope Direction, Play-Like Distance, and Shot Distance. And then there’s the AI Caddie, which suggests the appropriate golf club based on the situation.

Beyond that, the vanilla Watch GT 6 also gets some attention. The company has introduced new strap options for the 41mm model. These include a Gold Milanese strap and a Black fluoroelastomer band.

These new variants are available online via the brand’s official website. The Honma x Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is priced at RM1,299, while the Gold Watch GT 6 gets a RM1,199 price tag.

Watch Ultimate Design

The Royal Gold edition of the Watch Ultimate Design is a new addition to the premium Watch Ultimate lineup. Joining the previous Watch Ultimate Design, this model features a diamond-inspired design in purple with gold accents.

The watch sports a zirconium-based liquid metal case, along with a nanocrystal ceramic rear. Other than that, it gets a purple and gold titanium strap. Looks aside, it also features health and fitness tracking tools, with the ability to withstand diving up to 150m.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design is available for an eye-watering RM13,999. If the price doesn’t make you flinch, you can head over to the official website to get your hands on the premium watch.