A little over a month since the Galaxy S26 series made it to store shelves, Samsung is already hard at work developing the Galaxy S27 series, according to a South Korean news outlet. Not only that, but the publication claims that the tech giant is planning to introduce a Pro model to the lineup.

ETNews reports that Samsung is looking to expand its usual three-model flagship lineup by introducing a fourth device. According to the publication, the move would not only give consumers more options, but also help the company better compete with Apple, which already offers four models in its flagship smartphone range.

The report cites an industry source claiming that the Pro model will sit between the Plus and Ultra variants. This effectively gives consumers a more premium option without having to go all-in on the most expensive model. That said, since it won’t be the top-tier offering, the Pro will only inherit some of the features found on the Ultra.

Case in point, the source claims that the Pro model won’t come with S Pen support. Meanwhile, another official — presumably from Samsung — says the company “wants to increase the number of models featuring the Privacy Display“.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has experimented with different lineup structures in the past. At one point, leaks suggested the company was working on additional models like a Galaxy S26 Edge and even a Pro variant. However, reports indicate that the S26 Edge was eventually dropped, likely due to the poor reception and low sales of its predecessor, while the Pro variant never made it to the final Galaxy S26 lineup.

ETNews explains that Samsung is making the Galaxy S27 Pro different this time by adding it “to reinforce the lineup rather than as a replacement.” Unfortunately, we still do not know the price or other details of the S27 Pro, but The Verge speculates that it might have a smaller display compared to the Ultra while keeping the Ultra’s high‑end camera arrangement.

Before we wrap up, we should note that the publication considers itself credible, but we cannot independently verify its sources. Since this information comes from leaks, it remains unofficial and may contain inaccuracies. In short, mind your sodium intake.

(Source: ETNews, via The Verge)