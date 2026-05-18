Last week, Samsung officially unveiled its 2026 AI TV lineup for the Malaysian market. That lineup includes a laundry list of different models, ranging from its latest Micro RGB models, right down to the UHD panels.

Of course, Samsung’s main focus was the Micro RGB panels that it uses on its flagship models, as evidenced by the presentation today. As a quick recap, the Micro RGB AI TV range is available in the R95H and R85 series, with TV sizes ranging from 65-inch to 115-inch. In Samsung’s OLED range, models include the S95H, S90H, and S85H. Typical of OLED panels, these models offer deep and inky blacks, rich colours, and an immersive performance. Oh, and they also support Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, and are NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-capable.

Moving on, the brand also promoted and showcased its OLED, Neo QLED, and Mini LED TVs as well, all with deep, inky blacks and bright, eye-popping colours. Oh, and Gemini Intelligence, with Samsung stating that the AI bot will be heading to certain AI TVs, and replacing Gemini.

The Korean electronics giant did show off its new Odyssey gaming monitor lineup. Since we’ve already covered it in a previous report, I’ll spare you the rehash and redirect you to that article, where you can check it out. Those monitors are already available, by the way.

The Samsung Frame Pro also made an appearance. Again, it’s still slim as ever, retaining the flush-to-wall look, and with Neo QLED picture quality – coupled with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology – the AI TV guarantees the same tasteful art pieces, which you can download directly from the TV. Interestingly enough, the brand also showed off its new OLED TV and its capability to mimic the Frame Pro and transform a piece of art into looking like it’s on a canvas.

One new product that I suppose one could say was announced is the Movingstyle, a detachable 27-inch QHD touch display that is designed to be wheeled around the house, from the living room to the kitchen. It’s powered by Tizen OS, and not Android (sadly), but it is designed to be a portable home entertainment system.

And before you ask, yes, you can change its orientation from landscape to portrait, and vice versa. Granted, it’s not the freshest idea, and other brands have come out with similar products, but this certainly feels more inviting. The Movingstyle is already available in Malaysia for RM4,999.