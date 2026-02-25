Samsung has hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. Just as promised, the tech giant has lifted the veil off of the Galaxy S26 series. Like the previous iterations of the flagship lineup, the new generation comprises three models: the base S26, the S26+, and the S26 Ultra. For the most part, the first two in the family share a lot of the same specifications with their predecessors, although there are a few noteworthy changes.

The company has equipped the base and Plus versions with more or less the same screens as last year’s batch. Which means that they do miss out on the Privacy Display feature, though this is hardly a surprise. Both sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model gets a FHD+ panel measuring 6.3 inches, slightly deviating from the S25’s 6.2 inches. On the other hand, the Plus variant retains the 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Rounding things off is an IP68 rating.

Now, the internals are where the major distinctions lie. For the Malaysian market, the S26 and S26+ both pack the Exynos 2600, a change from the Snapdragon chipsets from the previous year. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Apparently, Samsung is not bringing the 128GB and 256GB models to our shores this time. At least, going off the official press release anyway.

Other than that, the regular S26 gets a bit of an upgrade in terms of battery, with a 4,300mAh capacity. This battery supports 25W wired charging. Meanwhile, the S26+ packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging. For software, both handsets run Android 16 via One UI 8.5 right out the box. Software support remains unchanged, with a promised seven years of OS upgrades and security updates.

As for the camera system, the two phones get the same triple setup on the rear. This comprises a 50MP main shooter, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The selfie snapper is also a 12MP unit.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+ will be available for pre-order from today until 10 March 2026. Each of these phones is available in your choice of Cobalt Violet, Black, White, and Sky Blue. The brand is also offering Pink Gold and Silver Shadow as online exclusive variants.

On the subject of pricing, the S26 retails for RM5,199, while its bigger sibling will set you back RM6,199. Unfortunately, the phones did get a price hike. This, combined with the lack of other storage configurations, does reflect the ongoing memory shortage.

During the pre-order period, customers can get exclusive rewards when getting any of the phones in the series. Among the perks are double storage and Samsung Rewards Points Booster worth up to RM1,200, though the former only really concerns the Ultra. Other benefits include a RM700 instant rebate with selected bank cards, savings of up to RM4,000 with the Galaxy Forever trade-in programme, and a 0% interest instalment plan of up to 36 months at participating banks.