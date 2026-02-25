Samsung is officially pulling back the veil from the Galaxy S26 Series, and that includes the S26 Ultra. Then, as now, the phone stands out as the flagship model of the series, boasting some improvements in hardware, while retaining some features from the previous S25 series.

Specs-wise, the S26 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery to power it all. The display is still the same at 6.9-inches, as is its QHD+ resolution and Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Oh, and it supports wired Super Fast charging up to 60W, as well as Super Fast Wireless charging up to 25W.

The main camera has been given a slight improvement. In this case, the main wide 200MP has a bigger aperture of f/1.4, making pictures 47% brighter than its predecessor. Likewise, the 50MP telephoto with 5x Optical Zoom has also been given a bigger aperture at f/2.9, allowing it to capture pictures with 37% better brightness. The 10MP telephoto and 50MP ultrawide are carried forward from the previous generation. Around the front, the selfie camera still uses a 12MP sensor.

One important point to note is that the S26 Ultra is the only model in this year’s series that gets the Privacy Screen feature. Neither the S26 Plus nor the base model will be receiving it, as it is a hardware-level implementation. On that note, some of the software-level improvements and new features include an upgraded Photo Assist, allowing users to change photos with the use of AI.

That same AI is also applicable to Creative Studio function that allows users to create an art piece from scratch or, in some cases, from absolutely nothing. And yes, Galaxy AI is still a major factor, with Samsung having boosted its function in a new and improved Now Brief and Circle to Search With Google.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra retails from a starting SRP of RM6,799 for 12GB+512GB model, and RM7,999 for the 16GB+1TB model. There is a 256GB variant, but from the looks of it, Samsung isn’t bringing it in. The colour options are being standardised across the board, with all three S26 models receiving the same colours: Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue.

As usual, to sweeten the pot, Samsung Malaysia is offering some promotions for those that purchase the S26 Ultra, including Double storage and Samsung Rewards Points Booster worth up to RM1,200, instant rebate of RM700 with selected bank cards, up to RM4,000 worth of savings with Galaxy Forever, and a 0% interest instalment plan of up to 36 months at participating banks.