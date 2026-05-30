Former and current OPPO subsidiary realme previously announced that it will be launching its P4 series of phones in the local market. At the time, the company has not shared a specific date as to when it will be launching the battery capacity-focused line. Things have since changed, with teasers on its official Facebook page pointing towards a 3 June launch.

Beyond that though, the brand did not reveal anything new about the realme P4 series that’s launching locally. All we know about these devices, or indeed one of them, is the 10,001 mAh battery capacity that it previously shared. With that in mind, all we have to work with is the spec sheet of the device that launched in India back in January, the P4 Power.

The phone launched with a 6.8-inch 1,280 x 2,800 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it has a MediaTek 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As mentioned, the battery is a very large 10,001 mAh pack that supports 80W charging as well as 27W reverse charging.

For its cameras, the realme P4 Power has a 50MP main + 8MP wide-angle pair at the back, and a 16MP secondary shooter. On the software side of things, the phone runs realme UI 7.0 overlaying Android 16. It was also announced to come with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

It remains to be seen if any of these items on the realme P4 Power spec sheet will be changing as it makes its way here. But either way, the brand is having the launch of the phone coincide with the TikTok Shop Super Brand Day, which runs from 3 to 8 June. During this time, the brand is also offering discounts for three existing phones. The realme GT 7T has its price temporarily reduced from RM1,999 to RM1,599, while the 12GB + 256GB model of the 15T will temporarily go from RM1,299 to RM1,099. Finally, there’s the C100, which goes from RM1,099 to RM899.

(Source: realme / Facebook)