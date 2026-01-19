If the reports are anything to go by, we are a little over a month away from Samsung debuting the Galaxy S26 series to the world. Even though the predicted date is around the corner, many people are still wondering whether the Galaxy S26 Edge and S26 Pro will make an appearance. Luckily, an official document reveals that, no, the tech giant will not be releasing the two aforementioned models in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The document, published by Samsung Colombia, outlines a promotion plan the company intends to roll out when the device officially launches in the region. At the bottom of the document, the company lists the products included in the promotion, with the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra appearing at the top.

Put simply, the document confirms that Samsung will not release the Galaxy S26 Pro or Edge in February. That said, this doesn’t necessarily mean the company has cancelled the devices, as a previous report suggested, not yet at least. There remains an optimistic chance that they could launch at a later date, though it’s best not to get our hopes up.

In related news, I scrolled through the document and didn’t see any mentions about the Galaxy A37 and A57. For those unaware, reports previously claimed that the two mid-rangers might debut alongside their flagship counterparts at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Applying the same logic as before, that may no longer be the case. However, I want to stress that this is purely speculative and shouldn’t be treated as fact unless the company says otherwise.

(Source: Samsung [PDF])