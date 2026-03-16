Not too long ago, rumours of a Samsung wide-screen foldable phone emerged. Dubbed the “Wide Fold”, the device will supposedly feature passport-like dimensions, with wider displays compared to the existing Galaxy Z Fold models. Now, a new leak has revealed more details on this supposed new smartphone.

According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the Wide Fold will pack a dual-cell battery with a typical capacity of roughly 4,800mAh. The leakster’s post further breaks it down to 2,267mAh and 2,393mAh cells. This translates to a minimum capacity of 4,600mAh, which at the very least is bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Aside from the battery capacity, the leak mentioned that the foldable will likely feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Of course, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, the tech giant typically uses Qualcomm’s flagship chips in its Galaxy Z Fold range.

Furthermore, the device’s internal display will apparently measure 7.6 inches. Now, this does match the Galaxy Z Fold6, but the upcoming device will allegedly feature a different aspect ratio. To be more specific, it will be shorter and wider, with a 4:3 layout when unfolded. This tablet-like form factor pretty much explains the “wide” in the name.

Additionally, the rumoured device is speculated to be an addition to the brand’s foldable lineup, rather than a revamp of its existing offerings. As per past leaks, the Wide Fold will reportedly debut later this year to compete with the foldable iPhone. This wouldn’t be the first time Samsung decided to develop a similar product to challenge Apple.

In any case, Digital Chat Station predicts that Samsung and Apple will be the main international contenders in this new category. Meanwhile, Huawei will focus more on its home turf. The post also hinted that a fourth company will be launching a similar product.

Regardless, these are still leaks for now, since Samsung has yet to confirm or deny the claims. For what it’s worth, previously leaked One UI 9 animations point to the device’s existence, so there’s that.

(Source: Digital Chat Station via Weibo)