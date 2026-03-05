Ultra model notwithstanding, vivo has already launched the X300 flagship series. The V70, which launched in India previously, will get its local debut later in the day. But it has been recently revealed that both ranges have had their FE models unveiled, via very different sources.

GSMArena reports that the vivo X300 FE has made an appearance in the company’s Russian site. Though it looks almost nothing like the other members of the series. Chances are, judging from the way its camera island looks, it is a rebadged S50 Pro Mini. And the spec sheet does reflect that, from the 6.31-inch 1.5K 120Hz 5,000 nits OLED display to the 50MP main + 50MP 3x telephoto + 8MP wide angle camera combo. That said, Bluetooth connectivity has been updated from 5.4 to 6.0.

1 of 2 - +

The listing on the official Russian site doesn’t come with a price, but a retailer has listed the vivo X300 FE as being priced at RUB 60,124 (~RM3,045) for 256GB of storage, and RUB 64,405 (~RM3,262) for 512GB of storage. No official word for the local market just yet, for what it’s worth, it is listed within the SIRIM database. So it’s more a question of when rather than if.

vivo V70 FE Launching In Indonesia Next Week

It’s mostly the same story with the vivo V70 FE, as in it’s already in SIRIM, as we previously reported. But this reveal comes from the brand’s Indonesian X account, which says it will be launched on 9 March there. Confirmed here is the 200MP main camera, but none of the other rumours have been addressed. Those include a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo and a 7,000 mAh battery, though the charging rate ranges between 55W and 90W, depending on which source you believe more.

If nothing else, with this one getting a neighbouring launch, the local one shouldn’t be too far away. Of course, the company could unveil it later today alongside the base model V70.

(Source: vivo Russia, OZON, vivo Indonesia via GSMArena [1], [2])