When it comes to mid-range smartphones, consumers are no doubt spoilt for choice. However, more often than not, many of these devices focus on a specific niche, be it durability, design, or performance. But what if there’s a handset that has all of those things and then some? Well, the vivo V70 is the choice for you.

Headlined by a powerful camera array, incredible performance, and unparalleled AI capabilities, all wrapped in a stylish body, the vivo V70 is a versatile mid-range smartphone for everyone. If you’re not convinced, here are seven reasons why you are going to love vivo’s latest mid-range device!

50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera

Though the vivo V70 is firmly positioned as a mid-range device, it stands apart as the only device in its class to feature a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera for true flagship-level photography. At its core is the Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor, built around a large 1/1.95-inch imaging sensor that captures significantly more light than typical sensors in the market.

The sensor features a significantly larger light-sensitive area, allowing more light to enter the camera. The result is sharper detail and more accurate colour reproduction, even in challenging lighting conditions. With this upgrade alone, you no longer need expensive equipment to achieve impressive low-light photography.

1 of 4 - +

It does not stop there. The vivo V70’s telephoto camera adopts a periscope-style structure. While subtle in design, this innovative configuration enables up to 20x zoom. The result is exceptional clarity at a distance, allowing you to capture intricate details, from the texture of tree leaves to the architectural features of a building, even when viewed from afar. It also makes the perfect tool when attending concerts. Speaking of concerts…

Stage Mode: The Ultimate Concert Companion

Concerts are easily one of the most exciting events a person can ever attend, but wouldn’t it be better if you could witness the action up close and personal? This is where the vivo V70’s AI Stage Mode comes in.

Picture this: you are seated high in the stands, far from the spotlight, and your favourite artist appears miles away. With AI Stage Mode, you close the distance instantly using a powerful 10x zoom at the touch of a button.

It does not stop there. The Advanced AI Image Enhancement Algorithm and the AI Style Portrait technology work together to produce crisp, vivid close-ups with professional-level clarity. Every shot looks sharp, detailed and ready to share, so you capture the magic exactly as you see it.

AI Magic Weather And AI Magic Landscape

Zoom enhancements are not the only AI features the vivo V70 offers. Taking photos outdoors can be challenging because conditions are unpredictable. Lighting changes, crowds move in and out of the frame, and sudden rain can force you to pause or adjust your plans. Finally, you can say goodbye to all those uncontrollable elements with the power of AI.

1 of 3 - +

With the AI Magic Weather, you master the elements and take control of the heavens themselves. Turn dark grey skies into a brilliant golden sunset, or change the bright outdoors to cool and soothing night shots in just a few minutes.

1 of 7 - +

That’s for the sky. What if you want to transform the earth you walk on? AI Magic Landscape can do just that. This mode allows you to use AI to transform any scenery into a winter wonderland or into a gleaming desert for the perfect shot.

It also comes with Passerby Erase, which, as the name suggests, removes strangers muddying up your shot. Moreover, you can go the distance with this mode, as it can let you further refine the lighting and add a splash of colour to further create the ultimate travel shot.

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0

It may seem like it, but the improvements in the vivo V70 are not merely skin-deep. Beneath its brilliant display lies the upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanning 2.0, designed to deliver fast, secure access with remarkable precision. Unlike earlier versions, this advanced scanner remains accurate even when your fingers are wet or dirty, so everyday moments never slow you down. Whether you have just powered through an intense workout or completed your skincare routine, the vivo V70 unlocks effortlessly, exactly when you need it.

Durability Never Looked So Good

Whenever you purchase a device, the first thing many people consider is how long it will last. After all, life moves quickly, and accidents always happen; one bad drop often ends the life of many inferior smartphones. But the vivo V70 stands apart from the rest; you can say it’s “built different”.

This device features space-grade 6-series aluminium alloy, which gives it exceptional yield strength and outstanding corrosion resistance. Additionally, precise micrometre-level control of the oxidation layers ensures a flawless, refined metal frame at all times. This allows the vivo V70 to survive whatever comes its way with ease, including the test of time.

Even when it is not resisting the elements, the vivo V70 looks absolutely stunning. After multiple polishing processes, the handset has a dazzling finish that reflects light from every angle, making it a striking accessory and a fashion statement in its own right.

Powerful Performance & Massive Storage Upgrades

AI is a very performance-hungry feature across all smartphones, to the point where some devices can’t handle it. In order to maximise it alongside various other intensive features, the vivo V70 features an upgraded LPDDR5X memory. Rather than being a simple bump, this change offers up to a 75% increase in performance compared to the previous generation, making it a great choice for gaming as well.

If you require ample storage for apps, photos, videos and more, the vivo V70 is well equipped to exceed expectations. Featuring upgraded UFS 4.1 storage, this latest mid-range addition delivers faster and more efficient data saving. The result is quicker file transfers, smoother multitasking and improved long-term reliability, helping you stay productive throughout the day.

OriginOS 6: Unlocking Your Full Potential

Tying all of this together is the OriginOS 6, a versatile operating system that is specially designed with AI capabilities in mind. With its fully rebuilt infrastructure, you can seamlessly utilise all of its features to the fullest without any delays or performance issues.

The OS also supports multi-scenario connectivity, allowing vivo V70 users to seamlessly collaborate and share their work in seconds. Furthermore, it boasts an enhanced security detail that grants you full control over your privacy, making sure all your personal data is safely tucked away.

Level Up Your Smartphone Game With The vivo V70

In a time where human creativity and AI capacity are at their peak, the vivo V70 rises above the competition as the default champion in the midrange category. With its ability to take shots from any distance and further enhance them with AI, this handset is already shaping up to be a potent photography device. Pair this with a beautiful and durable body and a well-rounded OS, and you have an unstoppable mid-ranger for all your needs. If you wish to learn more about the vivo V70 or to get one for yourself, visit vivo’s official website.

This article is brought to you by vivo.