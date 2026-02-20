Smartphone brand vivo has lifted the veil off of the V70 and the V70 Elite, as it said it would earlier in the month. Much like the Infinix Note 60 series, there’s very little difference between the base and the Elite model. The key difference remains the chipset, though this time around both are equipped with silicon from Qualcomm.

Looking at the two, the vivo V70 and V70 Elite share a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED screen, with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The base model gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Elite gets a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 instead. Memory and storage configs for both range from 8GB + 256GB to 12GB + 512GB. They even share a 6,500 mAh battery, including their 90W charging and reverse charging support.

The similarities continue to the cameras, with a 50MP main + 50MP 3x periscope + 8MP wide-angle combo at the back. Similarly, in front, both share a 50MP secondary shooter. On the software side of things, both run Android 16 with the OriginOS 6 overlay, with a promise of four OS updates and six years of security patches. Wrapping things up is an IP69 rating.

For their prices, the base vivo V70 starts from INR45,999 (~RM1,972), while the Elite starts from INR51,999 (~RM2,230). The former will likely make their way to the local market soon, considering it’s already listed on SIRIM. The FE model, which is in SIRIM, did not make an appearance during this launch.

(Source: vivo [1], [2])