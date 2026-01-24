The vivo V series is a mid-range lineup that gets a frequent refresh, with the V60 models debuting mere months after their predecessors. Now, several online listings suggest that the brand may be launching the V70 series soon. Curiously, the SIRIM database has catalogued a V70 FE variant alongside the base model, suggesting that at least two phones will be arriving here.

As per the listings, the vanilla V70 carries the model number V2538. Meanwhile, the V70 FE is assigned the V2550 identifier. Of course, these listings don’t offer much in the way of details. However, the FE variant has also received its European Energy Label, which offers some information on its battery.

Apparently, the vivo V70 FE will be equipped with a 6,870mAh battery, which will likely be marketed as 7,000mAh. Aside from that, this battery will reportedly last 1,600 cycles before dropping below 80% of its initial capacity. Other details revealed in this certification include support for 55W charging and an IP68 rating.

The phone also appeared on the Geekbench platform. Based on this listing, it seems that it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It is worth noting that this is the same SoC powering the V60 Lite. Finally, it appears that the V70 FE will run Android 16, though this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Past rumours suggest that the vivo V70 family will include another model called the V70 Elite. However, it is unclear whether this version will be making its way to Malaysia, or if it will be limited to certain markets. At the time of writing, the SIRIM database only lists the base V70 and the V70 FE.

(Source: EPREL, Geekbench)