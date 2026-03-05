vivo announced late last month that would be launching the V70 today. As promised, the phone has had its veil lifted. Depending on your perspective, it could be either a good or bad thing, as it has launched all on its lonesome.

On the other hand, it’s unsurprising that the vivo V70 has gone through no changes in between its initial unveiling and its local launch. Which means a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED screen, with 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Powering it is a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W charging, as well as reverse charging.

For its cameras, the vivo V70 has a 50MP main + 50MP 3x periscope + 8MP wide-angle combo at the back. Part of the highlight here is its inheriting of the ability to take better shots during the golden hours of the day. This was first seen in the flagship X100 Pro from back in 2023. Another flagship feature it inherited is the X200 FE’s Stage Mode. In front, there’s another 50MP shooter.

The operating system here is Android 16 with the OriginOS 6 overlay. Also, the company promised four OS updates and six years of security patches. Wrapping everything up is an IP69 rating.

Locally, the vivo V70 comes in three configurations. Three are 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Their corresponding prices are RM1,999, RM2,199 and RM2,599 respectively. These are available for pre-order until 13 March. Do so at one of the brand’s physical stores, and you’ll stand a chance to win exclusive gifts, including an AU 999 (24K) gold wafer, as well as a chance to win a V70 x PopMart Limited Edition Gift Box.