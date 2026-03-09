OPPO has confirmed that it is releasing its newest book-style foldable pretty soon. The brand will be launching the Find N6 on 17 March 2026 at its Binhai Bay Campus in China. While the announcement is taking place on the phone maker’s home turf, the device is officially landing in global markets on the same day.

As the successor to the Find N5, the Find N6 builds on many of the same ideas. According to OPPO, the upcoming foldable boasts a super slim design rivaling conventional bar smartphones. However, the device’s main highlight is what the company is calling the “Zero-Feel Crease”. Apparently, the inner display is built to remain flat and smooth, with a shallow crease that is not visible from most viewing angles.

Aside from this upgrade, OPPO also confirmed that the Find N6 will feature a 200MP camera. Like its precursor, the upcoming foldable will benefit from the partnership with Hasselblad. Other than that, though, the company has yet to disclose details on the imaging system.

That said, the brand did reveal a couple more bits of information. For starters, the phone will support the OPPO AI Pen, allowing users access to various productivity features. Furthermore, the device will come in two finishes: Blossom Orange and Stellar Titanium. These are pretty self-explanatory, with the orange variant serving as the bold and vibrant colour option.

Ahead of the launch, OPPO has opened pre-orders for the Find N6. From now until 19 March 2026, those interested can pay RM200 to secure a reservation for the foldable. Throughout this period, customers can get free goodies worth up to RM2,297, including the OPPO AI Pen Kit, as well as either the Watch S or the Lefant M320 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Of course, this is subject to stock availability.

(Source: OPPO press release)