The OPPO Find N6 is expected to debut in China sometime soon. One of the supposed highlights of the upcoming foldable is the inner display, which will apparently feature the “shallowest crease in the industry”. Now, the brand has officially started teasing the phone. And what better way to begin than to lead with this achievement.

The teaser keeps things simple, with an image depicting the phone’s main screen. A horse is leaping over the display, which is pretty appropriate for the Chinese New Year. Regardless, the included tagline translates to “smooth sailing”, likely in reference to this crease-less panel.

Of course, we don’t actually see the phone in action, so there’s no way to actually verify such a lofty claim. Creases have been the unfortunate reality of foldables since their inception. Sure, companies have gone a long way to improve on this, with modern models featuring more minimal lines compared to the unsightly valleys of the older offerings. But glass typically does not lend well to bending, and the repeated stress of folding and unfolding the screen will take its toll.

In any case, the China-based brand is not the only brand to declare the problem solved. Both Samsung and Apple may be launching foldables with crease-less screens, though those products won’t be arriving for months still. So, OPPO may beat the competition to the punch.

For now, the company has not disclosed a specific launch date, but the presence of a teaser indicates that the Find N6 will be debuting soon. Previously, a leak claimed that the phone will arrive in China on 17 March, with Titanium and Orange colourways. That said, another leakster recently shared renders of the device, including a version in a purplish hue.

Possible colours aside, the Find N6 is rumoured to feature the same proportions as its predecessor. Internally, it could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. As for imaging, whispers point to a 200MP main snapper. This is reportedly accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

(Source: OPPO via GSMArena, Fixed Focus Digital via Weibo)