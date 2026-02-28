Both OPPO and HONOR are set to unveil new book-style foldables soon. While the former has yet to confirm a release date for its upcoming Find N6, the latter has locked in a 1 March debut for the Magic V6. Regardless, it seems both of these phones will be debuting with a crease-less inner display.

OPPO has already begun teasing this highlight, and it has continued to build on that hype. Following its initial teaser, the brand apparently hosted a factory tour to offer a behind-the-scenes look at how it achieved this fabled screen.

A design three years in the making

According to the company, the design of the Find N6 is the result of three years’ worth of work and dozens of prototypes. Aside from that, the assembly process includes multiple new inspection steps. These additions serve to ensure the components are installed within a tolerance of 0.03mm.

Aside from that, OPPO reportedly set up an automated testing stand, which folds and unfolds the devices 300,000 times. Supposedly, one of the devices showed no visible crease even after undergoing 170,000 fold and unfold cycles. Considering foldable creases get worse over time due to structural damage, this sounds pretty impressive. That said, there’s no way to tell how the phone will perform outside of testing conditions at this point.

In addition to the supposed lack of a crease, the Find N6 also reportedly received TÜV Rheinland certification for having the flattest display on a foldable. Other details include a quad camera setup with a 200MP lens. The camera system will of course be tuned by Hasselblad as part of the longstanding collaboration. Current rumours point to a 17 March launch date.

Another contender in the ring

As previously mentioned, HONOR is also launching its latest foldable. The Magic V6 will debut at MWC 2026, and ahead of the announcement, the company has decided to show it off a little. In a Weibo post, Wang Fei shared images of the device’s inner screen, revealing that it too has a flat and completely smooth panel.

Wang went on to say that the brand achieved this without compromising on the build and performance. The phone will remain thin and light, with a silicon-carbon “blade battery” that the company is already claiming as the thinnest in the world. Other features include IP68 and IP69 ingress protection, plus an improved hinge for better durability.

A different battleground

Of course, with two similar products launching so close together, it’s hard not to draw comparisons. This time, though, the competition has shifted away from thinness. Now, the battleground is the display crease, or rather the lack thereof.

Aside from OPPO and HONOR, Samsung is expected to emerge as another competitor. It is no secret that the tech giant’s display division has been steadily working on solving the foldable crease problem for Apple. It is likely that Samsung will implement the solution in its own products too.

Speaking of the latecomer to the foldable party, the crease has been Apple’s main excuse for holding off on releasing its own take on the device. But it seems that the solution has been found. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital recently claimed that the brand’s inaugural foldable sports a crease depth of under 0.15mm. This supposedly means that the crease will be near invisible.

In any case, while this may seem like a minor thing to fixate on, creases have long been the bane of these phones. Not only are they unsightly, but they ruin the day-to-day scrolling experience. There have been improvements over the years, but a truly smooth folding display is the stuff of legends. And though it sounds like perfection is within reach, the real question is whether the new devices will withstand the test of time.

