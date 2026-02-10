After months of anticipation, OPPO has finally confirmed the upcoming Find N6 foldable after the Lunar New Year. Though the company didn’t mention a specific date for now, a leakster has taken the opportunity to divulge the foldables’s launch timeline for China and several other markets.

This information was courtesy of the notorious leakster Yogesh Brar, who claims that the device will launch on 17 March in China as well as select markets in South Asia and the EU. Additionally, despite references to South Asia, Brar notes that the device will not arrive in India. Unfortunately, there is no news if the device will make its way to Malaysia just yet.

Brar also shared that the device will have several features, including AI Pen support and a 200MP camera, in a thin and light form factor. He also said that OPPO is pitching the device as an “Ultra Foldable” phone, though he did not provide any additional details. Lastly, he shares that it will be available in titanium and orange colours.

OPPO Find N6 Launching on March 17th China + select Global markets (South Asia & EU) No India launch – AI Pen support

– OPPO is pitching this as an Ultra Foldable phone

– 200MP camera

– Thin & Light form factor Titanium & Orange colors — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 9, 2026

Now, many details about the device have leaked, to the point that they leave hardly anything to the imagination. However, as we draw closer to the alleged launch date, we are learning more and more about it. In fact, the brand has begun teasing the device.

According to a video shared on Weibo by Zhou Yibao, head of OPPO’s Find series, the company recently held an internal product showcase for the device. In this video, OPPO claims that the Find N6 features the shallowest display crease in the industry. As per the Chinese news outlet MyDrivers, the company invested heavily in R&D to help resolve the crease problem that has been prominent in foldable devices.

The publication further notes that the company will offer the device in two different versions, a standard variant and a satellite communication version, though it remains unclear whether both versions will make it out of its home market. Both devices will support 80W wired fast charging and feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, or so the publication claims.

Find N6: What We Know So Far And How It Compares To The Find N5

As mentioned earlier, many details about the OPPO flagship have already been leaked. To refresh your memory, reports allege that the new foldable will feature an 8.1-inch inner display and a 6.6-inch outer display. If true, the device will have the same proportions as its predecessor, the Find N5. However, we do not yet know what type of panel the Find N6 will use.

Under the hood, the Find N6 will allegedly feature the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which naturally is a direct upgrade over the previous generation’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. Unfortunately, we don’t really know the RAM and storage configuration of the device at the time of writing. As a point of reference, the Find N5 had a single configuration for the Malaysian market, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Find N6 will reportedly feature a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, a notable improvement over the Find N5’s 5,600mAh battery. It is still unclear whether the upcoming device will also support 50W wireless charging or reverse wired charging like its predecessor.

Lastly, another leakster, Digital Chat Station, previously reported that the Find N6 features a 50MP 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 main sensor, compared with the slightly smaller 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor on the Find N5. The Find N6 will reportedly include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and may feature a multispectral sensor to enhance colour accuracy. However, this information conflicts with Brar’s claim that the device will feature a 200MP camera, leaving the true specifications uncertain for now.

Of course, we would like to emphasise that most, if not all, of the information about the Find N6 came from leaks, so mind your salt intake. We will only know for sure whether these details are correct when the company confirms it. Until then, it’s best to wait and see how things will turn out.

(Source: X, Weibo, MyDrivers)