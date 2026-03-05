Oppo recently confirmed that it will be rolling out an update to its devices later this month, enabling Quick Share and AirDrop interoperability. Specifically, the first devices that will be getting support are the Find X9 and X9 Pro, with the X9 Ultra to follow at a later date, apparently.

“Without installing third-party applications, users can conveniently and securely transfer files between Oppo smartphones and iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices, improving cross-platform interoperability”. This feature, Oppo says, was developed in partnership with Google and MediaTek,” said the brand.

The new Quick Share and AirDrop interoperability will likely supersede the brand’s own O+Connect app that was used to communicate and share files with the iPhone. The app was…wonky, to be polite about it, and iPhone users still needed to download the brand’s app to share files with both Oppo and OnePlus phones.

The (AirDrop) List Grows

Google first announced that it would roll out support for AirDrop via Quick Share in November 2025. The cross-platform functionality would initially roll out to the search engine’s Pixel 10 Series, followed by a rollout to other non-Pixel devices.

Mind you, it wasn’t a fuss-free rollout. Not long afterthe rollout, Pixel 10 users began reporting an issue where the phones lost Wi-Fi connectivity upon installing the Quick Share extension update. It’s been months since we reported that, and at the time of this publication, Google doesn’t seem to have resolved the problem.

Be that as it may, Google is sticking to its course of rolling out its Quick Share and AirDrop functionality on Android for its brand partners. Qualcomm is seemingly eager to help, having announced that it would enable Snapdragon-powered devices to use something similar over the coming months.

(Source: GSMA, Android Authority)