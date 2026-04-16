OPPO is preparing to introduce the Find X9 Ultra as its latest flagship smartphone, with a global launch arriving soon. While the device is expected to push boundaries in mobile photography, the company has revealed that it will also come with a host of new AI features via ColorOS 16, designed to enhance everyday usability.

Among the notable new features in OPPO’s latest mobile operating platform is the new AI Bill Manager, which focuses on simplifying personal finance tracking. It can extract payment details from both digital invoices and physical receipts, automatically organising them into structured financial records and reduces the need for manual entry.

Complementing this is AI Mind Space, which builds on OPPO’s existing screen capture functionality. Users can capture content using the Snap Key or a three-finger swipe, after which the system intelligently categorises the information into a searchable “smart memory”. The idea is to make saved content easier to retrieve and more contextually useful over time.

Other New AI Features Revealed

ColorOS 16 also introduces AI Mind Pilot, a feature that integrates multiple AI models to provide responses based on a user’s personal context. It allows users to compare outputs from different models within a single interface, offering a more flexible and informed approach to AI-generated answers.

On the utility side, AI Menu Translation aims to improve travel and dining experiences. The feature can translate menus in real time, provide dish descriptions, identify key ingredients, and even convert prices into a preferred currency. Meanwhile, AI Email Brief compiles daily summaries of emails, highlighting meetings and tasks while offering quick options to add them to the calendar.

Updated User Experience And Quickshare

Apart from AI features, OPPO says it is also refining the overall user interface. The new Live Space introduces a more dynamic lock screen, with capsule-style and stacked notification views that prioritise relevant information while maintaining a cleaner layout.

Additionally, the company has worked with Google to include Quick Share functionality on the Find X9 Ultra. Much like on Samsung and Pixel devices, this allows for seamless file transfers with Apple devices.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s Specs So Far

As reported previously, the Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to feature a high-end camera system comprising a quad-camera system led by a 200MP main sensor, paired with a second 200MP 3x telephoto, a 50MP 10x periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide, along with a 50MP front camera. As with OPPO’s past flagships, the setup is co-engineered with Hasselblad.

From the unofficial side of things, the Find X9 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display with a 3,168 x 1,440 resolution, paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Memory and storage configurations are said to go up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Launch Date And Local Pre-Order

OPPO has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will make its global debut on 21 April 2026, with Malaysia among the launch markets. Pre-orders for the smartphone are now open, with early collection set to begin from 2 May 2026.

Early buyers will also receive several exclusive privileges, including a mystery gift, a one-year screen protection plan priced at RM99 (worth RM399), as well as My OPPO app benefits valued at RM1,287. More details, including full pricing and configurations, are expected to be revealed during the launch event.

(Source: OPPO Malaysia press release)