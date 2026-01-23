HONOR has confirmed that it will be unveiling two products on the global stage this March, namely the Magic V6 and the previously teased Robot Phone. To be more specific, the brand is planning on showcasing these devices at MWC 2026 in Barcelona.

While this year’s trade show will officially begin on 2 March 2026, the Chinese phone maker will be hosting its own event a day earlier on 1 March 2026 at 1PM CET. That would be 8PM over on our shores, by the way. In any case, the launch underscores the company’s continued efforts in building its AI device ecosystem.

Magic V6

If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, the Magic V6 is the brand’s newest book-style foldable. It will serve as the successor to the Magic V5, which launched last year as an ambitious attempt at reclaiming the world’s thinnest foldable title. This time, though, it seems HONOR may be directing its attention to other improvements.

Based on leaks, the Magic V6 may pack a bigger battery compared to its predecessor. According to serial leakster Digital Chat Station, the phone’s battery capacity exceeds 7,000mAh. It is of course worth noting that this may get downgraded for the global market, as the brand has done so in the past.

For reference, the Magic V5 launched in China with a 6,100mAh battery, but this was nerfed to 5,820mAh when it debuted in Malaysia. Still, any improvement is welcome, and the leak also mentioned that this battery will be “thinner and lighter”. Other than that, the Magic V6 is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This should come as no surprise, since its precursor shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite on board.

Moreover, the camera system may also get an upgrade. Apparently, the brand is looking to equip the foldable with a 200MP camera, catching up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Of course, do keep in mind that these details are still leaks at this point. For now, HONOR has not revealed any specifics on the phone.

Robot Phone

Compared to the upcoming foldable, the Robot Phone is a device that has been shown off before. After some teasing, HONOR displayed the device at its User Carnival in China. It also made an appearance at CES 2026. For the uninitiated, the device is more or less a regular smartphone with a gimbal camera attached.

This camera lives in a massive module on the rear of the handset, flipping out to stick out from the top of the phone when in use. Apparently, the module can swivel around to view and interact with the world like a person would. Which is probably where the AI part comes in.

Either way, HONOR has yet to reveal any of the device’s specifications. And we have yet to actually see the thing in action, unless you count the obviously AI-generated concept trailer that dropped in October.

In any case, the brand’s announcement did promise a “hands-on experience” with its new devices during MWC 2026. Other than that, though, it is unclear whether the phones will be readily available for purchase then, since the Magic V5 debuted in July. And of course, given the gimmicky nature of the Robot Phone, the company may only plan a limited release.

(Source: @bhavis via X, Digital Chat Station [1], [2])