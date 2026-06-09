One of the burning questions on many football fans’ minds is whether Astro will somehow end up carrying the FIFA World Cup 2026 after all. This comes after the company revealed last month that it was in discussions with the tournament’s current rights holders in an effort to bring the competition to its platforms.

As you may recall, RTM and Unifi TV were officially announced as Malaysia’s World Cup 2026 broadcasters last month. Since then, additional viewing options have emerged, including confirmation that matches will also be available through the MyGOV app, while Unifi TV recently unveiled its World Cup viewing passes for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

Wanting a definitive answer ourselves, we reached out to Astro for clarification. This is the response we received:

“We understand how much the FIFA World Cup means to our customers, especially those who have chosen Astro as their Home of Sports. We regret to inform that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will not be available on Astro’s platforms. Customers can, however, catch all matches through the official broadcasters in Malaysia — RTM and Unifi TV — including via RTM’s free-to-air channel and RTMKlik.”

In other words, this officially confirms that Astro will not be broadcasting the tournament for the first time in more than two decades. Astro further clarified that the World Cup will not be available through NJOI or Sooka, while emphasising that it remains committed to providing a comprehensive sports offering for its customers.

Beyond international events, the company said it will continue investing in local sports and homegrown talent through competitions such as the Sepak Takraw League (STL), Netball Super League (NSL), and SUKMA Selangor. The company also thanked customers for their continued support and reiterated its commitment to delivering sporting events that matter to Malaysian audiences.

And in case you missed it, Astro recently announced that Group CEO Euan Smith would be stepping down after six years at the helm. Former chief executive Henry Tan will return as interim Group CEO from 16 June while Astro searches for a permanent successor.

The company notes that Smith’s departure comes as the company completes much of its platform transformation efforts. During his tenure, Astro expanded its streaming offerings, introduced new digital services and oversaw the integration of broadband and content offerings as the company adapted to changing viewing habits.