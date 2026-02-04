Apple is expected to debut a foldable iPhone sometime soon. While the company has yet to disclose any information on the device, there have been numerous leaks describing its design and features. Recently, a rumour revealed a few key details on the upcoming book-style foldable.

According to a Weibo post by leakster Instant Digital, the so-called iPhone Fold will use a button layout somewhat similar to the iPad mini. To be more specific, the leak claimed that the phone’s volume buttons will be positioned on the top right edge. Other than that, the power and Camera Control buttons will be located on the right side of the device. This leaves the entire left side of the foldable completely button-free.

As per the leak, the reason for this layout is the position of the motherboard. Apparently, the motherboard will be housed within the right side of the iPhone Fold, and Apple has reportedly decided to avoid routing cables to the left side.

While placing the volume buttons on the top edge seems to be an unusual and perhaps awkward design choice, the foldable iPhone will supposedly be shorter than a typical smartphone. Either way, regular iPhone users will still need to adapt to the different design.

Camera details

In addition to revealing the button layout, the leakster also mentioned a few other details, like the power button being integrated with Touch ID. This lines up with previous rumours pointing to a return to Touch ID for the foldable. Since the phone will not use Face ID, the foldable iPhone will only feature a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, Apple will reportedly equip the device with two lenses on the rear. These cameras will live in a module (or plateau, to use the company’s own terms) similar to the iPhone Air. These are accompanied by an LED flash and a microphone.

Furthermore, the leak claimed that this camera plateau will be completely black, rather than matching the rest of the phone. The phone will reportedly come in two colours, with white as one of the options.

Other supposed specifications

Meanwhile, another rumour suggests that the phone could feature a 5,500mAh battery. If this proves accurate, then it would mean that the iPhone Fold will feature the largest battery in the brand’s lineup. It would also beat out some of its competitors. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 packs a 4,400mAh battery.

Previously, rumours suggest that the iPhone Fold will feature an inner screen measuring roughly 7.8 inches, and a 5.5-inch cover display. It will also supposedly come with at least one 48MP rear camera. Of course, a long-rumoured highlight is the crease-free main screen produced by Samsung Display. The phone is expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

It goes without saying that these are all still unconfirmed information at the end of the day. So, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

(Source: Instant Digital via GSMArena)