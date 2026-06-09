Zeekr has officially opened bookings for the 2026 Zeekr X in Malaysia, bringing a series of upgrades to its premium electric crossover SUV. Available in both Premium RWD and Flagship AWD variants, the refreshed model gains additional features, more power, faster AC charging capabilities, and improved practicality.

One of the notable upgrades over the 2024 model is the inclusion of automatic front doors, a built-in fridge, and an intelligent interactive B-pillar. According to Zeekr, these features come as standard across both variants, making the Zeekr X one of the few EVs in its segment to offer such equipment.

Additionally, both variants now receive a multifunction steering wheel with touch bar controls, while boot space has increased from 362 litres to 404 litres, offering improved cargo capacity for everyday use. Safety-wise the 2026 Zeekr X comes with seven airbags alongside a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These systems are supported by five HD cameras, five millimetre-wave radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Flagship AWD Gets Nearly 500HP

The range-topping Zeekr X Flagship AWD receives a notable performance boost, now producing 365kW (489hp) and 573Nm of torque. This allows the dual-motor SUV to complete the century sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

AC charging capability has also been upgraded from 11kW to 22kW. Zeekr claims this enables a full charge from 0% to 100% in around four hours, while the vehicle offers a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 445km.

Additional exclusive features for the Flagship AWD include front ventilated and massage seats, a black interior accented by red seatbelts, and new 20-inch black forged wheels. Zeekr is also offering this model with two exclusive exterior finishes known as Onyx Black and Matte Khaki Green.

Premium RWD Also Gets Significant Upgrades

Of course, the Zeekr X Premium RWD has not been left behind. The single-motor variant now produces 250kW (335hp) and 373Nm of torque, while AC charging capability has increased from 7kW to 11kW.

Charging-wise, Zeekr says a full charge can now be completed in approximately 7.5 hours. The Premium variant offers a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 415km on a full charge.

Other additions include a new white-and-black dual-tone interior, redesigned 19-inch wheels, and a head-up display (HUD). Buyers of the Premium variant will also have access to an exclusive Porcelain Pink exterior colour option.

Expected To Cost Between RM160,000 And RM180,000

Zeekr Malaysia says the refreshed Zeekr X is expected to be priced between RM160,000 and RM180,000. Interested customers can place bookings at authorised Zeekr showrooms across the country, though an official launch date or delivery timeline has yet to be revealed.

It is also worth mentioning that the 2026 Zeekr X will make its public debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, taking place from 12 to 21 June at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. The car will be displayed alongside two of the brand’s upcoming models, namely the 9X and 009 Grand, which Zeekr have yet to officially launch in Malaysia.

(Source: Zeekr Malaysia press release)