Chinese smartphone brands are no strangers to releasing handsets with 10,000mAh batteries or larger. The first companies that typically come to mind are HONOR and realme, with their Win and P4 Power smartphones, respectively. However, a recent tip claims that vivo will one day join this niche category of handhelds.

This information comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who shared that vivo is testing a phone with a 10,000mAh battery. Moreover, the well-known leakster explains that this particular device uses a 4.43V single-cell silicon battery with a rated capacity of 10,000mAh and a typical capacity ranging from 11,000mAh to 12,000mAh.

Battery capacity in smartphones has steadily increased over the past few years, especially among devices coming from China. A 12,000mAh capacity sounds absurd, but in a good way. Digital Chat Station did not mention exactly when vivo plans to launch the device, and we believe it will not happen any time soon. If the device proves to be real, it would become the first vivo smartphone to surpass the 10,000mAh average, let alone reach the 12,000mAh mark. Moreover, it must undergo rigorous and extensive testing before it becomes even remotely marketable.

We can reasonably believe that vivo might reserve this massive cell for its mid-range units or for its iQOO sub-brand rather than for flagship models. However, we base this and the previous paragraph purely on speculation and should not treat them as fact.

Speaking of, we would like to remind you that this information comes from an unverifiable tip. Although the prospect of a device with a 12,000mAh battery is enticing, we should not hold our breath in case the tip turns out to be false. In short, mind that salt shaker.

(Source: Weibo)