Last year, realme showed off a concept phone with a massive 10,000mAh battery. This phone was supposedly slated for an early 2026 release. However, it seems that the company has gone back on its word, because the realme P4 Power is not that device. Rather, it is a superior version of that phone, as its silicon-carbon battery boasts a considerably larger capacity of, wait for it … 10,001mAh.

Go big or go home

Announced for the Indian market, the handset is said to retain 80% of its charge after eight years of use. This means that the battery will stay good as new long after the phone stops receiving software updates. It is rated for 1,650 charge cycles, though the company claims that the average user won’t have to charge the P4 Power as often compared to other phones.

Apparently, the device can stream YouTube videos for more than 32 hours, or record 4K video for 12 hours. Beyond that, it can supposedly keep up with 12 hours of non-stop gaming. Additionally, the brand claims that at just 5% battery, the phone can handle four hours of voice calls. It also supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging, so it can serve as a pseudo power bank. This battery can also temperatures as low as -30°C and as high as 56°C.

Those keeping up with the brand’s shenanigans may be wondering about the 15,000mAh phone instead. For now, that particular device remains a prototype. Still, the P4 Power’s battery is no joke, seeing as it beats out the HONOR Win series’ 10,000mAh capacity.

Other highlights

This massive battery fits into a 219g body measuring 9.08mm thick. Other details include a 6.8-inch 1,280 x 2,800 pixel AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. This screen offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. Moreover, the phone boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

For internals, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also gets a 4,613mm² vapour chamber and a 13,743mm² sheet of graphite. On the software side, the phone runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with a promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

On the imaging end, the phone sports a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.8 lens with OIS. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, the front houses a 16MP selfie snapper.

Available in three colourways, the realme P4 Power has a starting price of INR27,999 (~RM1,196) for the base 8GB+128GB model. For now, the company has made no mention of a wider launch, so it is uncertain whether the phone will make its way to our shores.

(Source: realme, GSMArena)