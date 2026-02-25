It wasn’t too long ago that vivo unveiled the V70 series for the Indian market. At the time, the announcement involved the base model, as well as an Elite variant. It looks like the local launch of the phone for the local market will be as soon as next week. Although it’s possible that only one model is getting launched in Malaysia.

This follows a teaser by the brand, which is posted on its official Facebook page. Notably, every reference to the phone is simply as the vivo V70, rather than a series. Not too unusual, as the preceding V60 also launched on its lonesome before the Lite model came along.

Not exactly surprising, but this means that the Elite model is not making its way to our shores. But that still leaves the FE model up in the air. After all, it does appear in the SIRIM database alongside the base model, even if they were approved a bit over two weeks apart from each other.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the company intends to also launch the vivo V70 FE, but without involving it in the teasers. That, or the brand intends to hold on to it for a few months before launching it, despite the early SIRIM approval. Either way, we’ll find when the next month rolls around.

Probably worth mentioning at this point is a second teaser involving the pre-order for the phone, which is already open. Ands it stays open until 13 March, which may be an indication as to when it gets properly available.

(Source: vivo / Facebook [1], [2])