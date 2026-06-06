This year’s foldables have been steadily launching over the past couple of months, but we’re nowhere near finished yet. Among the brands that have yet to announce their latest model is vivo. That said, the vivo X Fold6 is expected to debut fairly soon. While the Chinese phone maker has yet to disclose any details on the device, leaks have been filling in the blanks.

In a Weibo post, tipster Experience More shared a listing for the X Fold6 on China’s 3C certification database. As per this listing, the phone will pack a dual-cell battery. The two cells will have capacities of 2,807mAh and 3,863mAh respectively. Combined, the cells will offer a total capacity of 6,670mAh, which will likely translate to a typical capacity of 6,900mAh.

While this is not quite the 7,000mAh figure floated by previous reports, it’s still a considerable upgrade. For reference, last year’s X Fold5 packs a 6,000mAh battery. Aside from that, it beats out the competition, if you don’t count the China-exclusive 1TB variant of the HONOR Magic V6.

As for the other specifications, previous reports have offered details on its chipset and cameras. Curiously, rumours point to MediaTek’s latest flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9500. If the leaks prove accurate, then this marks a departure from Qualcomm’s chips, given that the current model comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

On the imaging end, leaks suggest that vivo may upgrade the foldable’s main snapper to a 200MP lens. This will reportedly be paired with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Other supposed features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a high water resistance rating.

Of course, leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. For now, it is unclear when the vivo X Fold6 will launch. That said, it is speculated to debut on its home turf by the end of this month.

(Source: Experience More via Gizmochina)